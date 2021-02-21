Manchester United: Members of coaching staff forced to self-isolate ahead of Premier League game vs Newcastle due to coronavirus scare

Nicky Butt and Mark Dempsey will join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the Manchester United bench for Sunday's match against Newcastle after some other members of the coaching staff had to self-isolate, the club have announced.
Butt, a long-time team-mate of Solskjaer's at Old Trafford during their playing days, is the club's head of development.
Former United player Dempsey returned to the club in 2018 as part of Solskjaer's staff, having previously worked with the Norwegian at Molde, and is now primarily working with the academy set-up.
The individuals in self-isolation are not being identified due to the privacy of medical information.
It is understood there are no concerns that any players will need to isolate and Sunday's fixture, scheduled to kick off at 7pm at Old Trafford, will go ahead.
Man Utd vs Newcastle preview: Cavani to be assessed
Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay will be assessed ahead of the game at Old Trafford.
Cavani and Van de Beek missed Thursday's Europa League win against Real Sociedad with muscle injuries but Solskjaer is hoping they can feature on Sunday.
McTominay played in Turin but the United boss suggested he also needs checking ahead of a match that Paul Pogba (thigh) and Phil Jones (knee) are out of.
Newcastle will once again be without 10-goal top-scorer Callum Wilson because of a hamstring injury.
Fabian Schar has undergone surgery on his knee, while fellow centre-back Federico Fernandez has returned to training this week following a thigh injury, but the trip to Old Trafford comes too soon for the Argentinian.
Full-back Javi Manquillo is responding well to treatment on an ankle injury but he, too, is set to miss out, although midfielder Jeff Hendrick is available again after missing the defeat to Chelsea on Monday through suspension.
Opta stats
- Manchester United have won four of their last five Premier League games against Newcastle (L1), winning the last two by a 4-1 scoreline.
- Newcastle have won just one of their last 35 away league games against Manchester United (D9 L25), winning 1-0 at Old Trafford in December 2013.
- Manchester United haven't won three consecutive league games by a 3+ goal margin against a side since doing so versus Aston Villa between April 2013-March 2014.
- Only against Liverpool (81) have Newcastle United lost more matches in their entire league history than versus Manchester United (80). The Magpies have lost 49 away league games against the Red Devils.
- Manchester United have conceded the first goal in 11 different Premier League games this season (W7 D1 L3), winning a league-high seven times after conceding first.
- Manchester United have won more Premier League points (529) and games (154) on Sundays than any other side in the competition's history. The Red Devils have averaged 1.86 points-per-game on Sundays in the Premier League, the best such ratio on that day of the week (min. 3 games).
- Newcastle have lost all three Premier League games without scoring when Callum Wilson has been absent this season - the forward has netted 40% of their Premier League goals this season (10 of 25).
- Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has taken just one point from 33 available in his Premier League visits to Old Trafford (D1 L10), drawing 2-2 with Sunderland in October 2009.
- Luke Shaw has provided five assists for Man Utd in the Premier League this season; his best return in a single season in the competition, with the left-back assisting in each of his last three PL appearances (4 in total). Only three players have assisted in four consecutive Premier League appearances for the club (Ryan Giggs, 5 apps in 2003; Nani, 4 apps in 2010; Antonio Valencia, 5 apps in 2011).
- Marcus Rashford has been involved in six goals in his six Premier League appearances against Newcastle (3 goals, 3 assists), scoring one and assisting two in Man Utd's 4-1 win in the reverse fixture at St James' Park this season.