Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes Manchester United fan return can be 'positive' - despite anti-Glazer protests

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping the return of supporters to Old Trafford will be a positive experience - despite fans' continued anti-Glazer protests in recent weeks.

United ramped up security measures around the stadium ahead of Thursday's rearranged fixture against Liverpool, which was initially postponed because fans broke into the ground as part of demonstrations against the owners.

Old Trafford will welcome 10,000 supporters for Tuesday's visit of Fulham as coronavirus restrictions ease and Solskjaer wants his players to put on a show as they are reunited with the fans.

Image: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Tuesday's game to bring the team and the fans together after a difficult month

"We've been waiting for a long, long time to welcome the fans back," said Solskjaer.

"Of course the last couple of homes games, especially the Liverpool ones with the protests, it's never nice to see a club that is not united - fans and the team.

"So of course we're hoping Tuesday is going to be a positive day, that we move together, play a good game of football, because that's my job - to prepare the team to play well and that they'll enjoy the day.

"That's important, that we get back and enjoy being together. The mood in any club, and the relationship between a team and the fans, is vital to what happens on the pitch.

0:41 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says captain Harry Maguire is positive that he will recover from injury in time for this month's Europa League final against Villarreal

"The players, we're all human beings, we'll react to getting our supporters back in a positive way. They've always been back there giving us extra energy, and hopefully the players will give the fans a reason to cheer.

"That's what we have to focus on. It's a big game for us in that respect. Since the last time we had games against Man City, a great game, the atmosphere was the best I've ever felt at Old Trafford in a league game.

"The next time we can welcome the fans back [we hope] it's a positive one."

'We want to build momentum and confidence'

The rescheduled Liverpool match created a fixture pile-up for United, who had to play four matches in eight days.

Solskjaer admits "the last week has been draining", made worse by back-to-back home defeats to Leicester and Liverpool, but says he and his squad are fully focused on securing second place.

3:08 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Manchester United in the Premier League

The United manager will of course have one eye on the Europa League final against Spanish side Villarreal on May 26, but insists he will not be resting any of his players ahead of the trip to Gdansk.

"Whatever team I pick, it has to be a team, and they have to be players that give everything," he added.

"If you go into a game tentative, if you have something else in your mind - you don't fly into tackles, don't sprint, don't focus as much - there's more of a danger of getting hurt in that kind of position.

"We want to build momentum and confidence. We've lost the last two at Old Trafford. We don't want to go into an important game with bad momentum or bad feeling.

"We use these two games to get results, but also to get confidence."