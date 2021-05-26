Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to win trophies to underline progress, says Mark Hughes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen progress at Manchester United this season by closing the gap on their nearest rivals but the club must underline improvements by winning trophies, according to former forward Mark Hughes.

United finished the Premier League campaign as runners-up behind Manchester City, in their best league finish under Solskjaer's tenure as manager.

Against Villarreal in Gdansk, Poland on Wednesday, United also have the opportunity to reclaim the Europa League, which the club won for the first time back in 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

Despite United coming up short in the latter stages of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, when assessing whether this season has been a successful one for the club, Hughes thinks improvements have been made at Old Trafford in 2020/21.

However, their former player, who scored 98 goals in 265 appearances and won eight major trophies for United, insists Solskjaer must now push on and rise to the ever-present expectations of winning silverware as he eyes his first honour as United boss.

Image: Mark Hughes believes winning a trophy as United manager is important to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a personal level

He told Sky Sports News: "I think this year, yes. Because there is that progress and that move up the table compared to where they were in previous years.

"It's important they continue in that vein, going into next year you'd want them to be closer to Manchester City.

"Chelsea will challenge City again, Liverpool will be better, everyone connected with Liverpool will be disappointed with how they've attempted to retain the title but they've redeemed themselves in recent weeks.

"Everybody will look to test Manchester City next year and United will be one of those teams.

"It's important for the group, important for Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) as well, that he is able to get a trophy - I think that's important for him personally."

0:17 Sir Alex Ferguson believes his former club Manchester United have a 'good chance' of winning this season's Europa League when they face Villarreal in the final on Wednesday

During his playing career at United, Solskjaer won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and one Champions League and the Norweigan is eager to replicate that success during his spell as manager.

United's gradual progression has seen them secure back-to-back top-four finishes for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as champion in 2013.

0:47 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was an exceptional boss and inspired so many of his players to become coaches

"I think everybody behind the scenes is happy with where the club is at the moment," Hughes added.

"They've closed the gap on the champions this year, they were tailed off in comparison to Liverpool last year so people can see that there's progress and they can see that the team is evolving but when you're at a club like Manchester United you're expected to win trophies.

"Ole knows that, he's got Manchester United written right through him, he understands the demands of the club so this is an opportunity for him to do that."

Image: Hughes thinks Paul Pogba can have an influence upon the outcome of the Europa League final

Paul Pogba will be in contention to feature against Villarreal on Wednesday after he scored in the 6-2 demolition of Roma in the Europa League semi-final first leg and featured for 64 minutes in the away tie at the Stadio Olimpico.

The midfielder has demonstrated glimpses of his ability since re-joining the club from Juventus in 2016 but a number of injuries and speculation around his future have characterised much of his time back at Old Trafford.

During the second half of this season, however, the France international has enjoyed a consistent run of form which boosted Solskjaer's side's quest to finish in the top four and has aided their Europa League challenge.

Pogba is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract and his representative Mino Raiola, who has frequently fuelled transfer talk concerning his client, said earlier this month that he wishes to see the 28-year-old compete for the top trophies with United or at another European club.

"Looking from the outside, he needs to be comfortable he needs to be happy with his situation, he's a big personality," Hughes said of Pogba.

"I don't know the guy personally but at times it looks like he's got a bit of an ego and that can be a bit of a concern because they worry about how things impact adversely on them rather than the team.

"But when he's in that state of mind where he's a part of the group and he's effecting games in a good way then more often than not he has an influence in big games.

"So you want Paul Pogba in a good frame of mind. I would expect him to have a great performance [in the Europa League final]."