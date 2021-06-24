Marcus Rashford: Manchester United forward to decide on shoulder operation after Euro 2020

Marcus Rashford, currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020, is considering having an operation after playing through the pain barrier with a shoulder injury since November; Man United's opening Premier League game is on August 14 at home to Leeds

Thursday 24 June 2021 23:53, UK

Manchester United&#39;s Marcus Rashford hasn&#39;t started a game for England at Euro 2020 yet.
Image: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford hasn't started a game for England at Euro 2020 yet

Marcus Rashford will wait until the end of Euro 2020 to decide whether to undergo an operation on his shoulder.

The 23-year-old, who is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2020, is considering going under the knife after playing through the pain barrier with the injury since November.

At the time, the forward tore a muscle in his left shoulder, but put off a decision on whether to undergo surgery until after the tournament.

The forward, who hasn't started a game for England at the tournament yet, could miss the start of Manchester United's Premier League season should he decide to have surgery.

"It's either an operation or I don't get an operation," he said.

Trending

"I'm not 100 per cent sure if I need it yet, so I'll just take it as it comes. I'll finish strong here and I've got a few weeks off to just relax and decide what I'm going to do."

Any operation and subsequent rehabilitation following England's participation in this summer's tournament could make him doubtful for Man United's opening Premier League game at home to Leeds United on August 14.

Also See:

Marcus Rashford has vowed to just keeping working hard after being left out of England&#39;s starting XI against Croatia 0:39
Marcus Rashford has no qualms with being left out of England's starting XI for their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia, believing the whole squad will be used at some point in order to be successful at the tournament.

On potential timeframes, Rashford added: "The doctors have not said yet. The reason I don't know is that when the season was going, and before I came here, I knew there was no chance I was going to be getting the operation, so I did not know how long the operation would put me out for.

"I am fully concentrated on here. When the tournament is finished, then I will ask the question."

Rashford went on to admit he hasn't been at his best for England so far this tournament but stopped short of blaming his injury problems for his current form.

"Obviously I am not performing at my best and what I know I can perform to," Rashford said.

"Whatever that is down to, it doesn't really matter because it has been going on since early on in the season. I managed to get through the season with United.

"I think I had 36 goal involvements so I can't look back at the year and say 'mmm, I should have taken time off to do this and do that'. That's just not the way I look at things. I just want to be available for every game."

Super 6 Extra: Wales vs Denmark

Super 6 Extra: Wales vs Denmark

Predict what unfolds when Wales and Denmark meet to win £5,000 for free. Entries by 5pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports