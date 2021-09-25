Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw doubts for Villarreal clash after knocks against Aston Villa

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and left-back Luke Shaw are both doubts for the Champions League clash with Villarreal after being forced off in the defeat to Aston Villa.

Shaw was replaced by Diogo Dalot after just 34 minutes of the 1-0 loss at Old Trafford on Saturday after pulling up and trying to play on, while Maguire had to be swapped with Victor Lindelof on 67 minutes after going to ground holding his leg.

Villa's Kortney Hause scored late on before Bruno Fernandes missed an injury-time penalty for United, who lost their opening Champions League group-stage game at Young Boys two weeks ago.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer said: "At the moment they don't look okay for Wednesday [against Villarreal] but let's see.

"Sorry, I can't give you any updates. We will have to use today and tomorrow and Monday, or when we get the scans done, and see how they are."

Image: Luke Shaw receives medical treatment before leaving the field

United are bottom of Group F ahead of Villarreal's visit.

Solskjaer's side are on the back of successive defeats at home after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham last week.

Solskjaer added: "Every time you're defeated, you have to stand up for yourselves, stand up for your team, fight for your team and we will.

"The boys will. It's a big game, a Champions League night and we know we've started that group badly, but we'll be ready."