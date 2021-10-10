Raphael Varane injury: Man Utd defender hobbles out of UEFA Nations League final between France and Spain

Manchester United are already without Harry Maguire for Saturday's clash with Leicester and Raphael Varane being forced off in the Nations League final will add to the concerns of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Sunday 10 October 2021 21:07, UK

An injured Raphael Varane leaves the field during France&#39;s Nations League final against Spain
Image: Raphael Varane was substituted before half-time of the Nations League final

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane was forced out of the UEFA Nations League final before half-time due to injury.

The France centre-back hobbled off after appearing to pull up while running, and was seen with ice on his right thigh after being replaced by Dayot Upamecano on 43 minutes.

It will come as a major concern for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is already without Harry Maguire for their next Premier League game away to Leicester on Saturday.

The score was goalless at half-time between France and Spain, after Italy earlier sealed third place in the Nations League with victory over Belgium.

Raphael Varane was seen with ice on his right thigh after being withdrawn before half-time
Image: Varane was seen with ice on his right thigh after being withdrawn before half-time
Raphael Varane sits on the pitch after an injury during the Nations League final - Miguel Medina/Pool Photo via AP
Image: Varane sits on the pitch after an injury during the Nations League final

More follows...

Trending

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema