Paul Pogba: Man Utd midfielder and Stella McCartney launch first 100 per cent vegan Adidas football boot

Paul Pogba and Stella McCartney have teamed up with Adidas to launch the sportswear brand's first 100 per cent vegan football boot.

The Predator Freak model is available to buy on Adidas' website from Friday and in selected stores from November 1.

It showcases the sustainable and innovative style of fashion designer McCartney and conforms to both elite performance and vegan standards for clothing, according to the brand.

Manchester United and France midfielder Pogba played a key role in the design of the boot and the project started after he and McCartney discussed their mutual love for fashion on a podcast during lockdown last year.

Pogba said: "I am a footballer first and foremost, but I have a huge interest in fashion and design and I've always wanted to explore this further.

"This collaboration has been particularly special for me because I've been a fan of Stella McCartney's work for a long time, so when we came together for The Huddle last year and had this idea, it felt like the perfect opportunity to create something.

"It was in the middle of lockdown and I was missing playing football so much, so it was an incredible feeling to be able to focus on something that combines my love for the game with my passion for style.

"The boots we created with Adidas are bold and unique, and I can't wait to wear them when I step onto the pitch."

Ladies & gentlemen, the vegan preds 👟🌱 PP x adidas by @StellaMcCartney @WRenard on est ensemble proud you’ll wear it too 🙌🏾 #ImpossibleIsNothing pic.twitter.com/I2iWz4GzkR — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) October 22, 2021

McCartney added: "Since the start of my collaboration with Adidas, we've continued to push the boundaries in high-fashion and performance wear so it's incredibly exciting to be expanding into the world of football with the superstar athlete Paul Pogba.

"Last year during lockdown, Adidas brought Paul and I together for The Huddle which is where this idea was first born.

"Hearing how passionate he was about fashion and learning how much we had in common really sparked the inspiration for co-creating this iconic boot.

"One comment that stuck with me was how fashion was part of his personality both on and off the pitch, so it was important for this to shine through in the design.

"Creating with the planet in mind is core to the Adidas by Stella McCartney partnership and as the first Adidas vegan football boot, the Predator Freak also uses part recycled materials.

"Working together on the design and bouncing ideas off each other was such a fun experience, and the boot perfectly fuses the world of fashion and football, showing how we can continue to create with the planet in mind."