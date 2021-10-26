Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expected to stay at Man Utd despite 5-0 Liverpool defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to remain in charge as Manchester United manager despite their heavy defeat at the hands of Liverpool.
The feeling within the club is that while the result was bitterly disappointing and painful for everyone, the immediate focus is on improving and sorting out the issues.
United have trips to Tottenham and Atalanta ahead of the Manchester derby on November 6 and despite poor results and huge external speculation, there is no suggestion from the club side that Solskjaer's job is under threat at this point.
Sky in Italy is reporting that former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been in contact with United about taking over should they decide to make a change, however Sky Sports News understands that there has been no contact between the parties.
Gary Neville said he expected the club to stick with his former team-mate for at least the remainder of the season when debating Solskjaer's position with Jamie Carragher.
"If this was in the immediate post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, Ole would be under massive pressure tonight," Neville said on Sunday.
"But I think the club will hold their nerve. I don't think they have planned for a new manager this season. I think they will sit with him until the end of the season. There will be a massive outcry from fans and media that Ole should be sacked and I can understand that after that game. It was a monstrously bad day and it takes some recovery from.
"The reason the board will stay stable is because of what happened with Jose Mourinho, with Louis van Gaal. They will not bring in a hitman again to try and do a job for a couple of seasons. Jose was the best manager in the world when he came here and it didn't work out.
"Antonio Conte's available but I would not bring him in. I do not think he is a fit. I sacked a manager last season and it was the wrong thing to do. I should have waited until the end of the season, let it breathe, and I think that's what Manchester United will do."
Manchester United's gruelling run
It does not get much easier; United face a formidable set of fixtures over the next six weeks as they look to keep pace in the Premier League and ensure Champions League qualification, with Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and the Manchester derby looming domestically.
October 30: Tottenham (a) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
November 2: Atalanta (a) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm
November 6: Man City (h) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports
November 20: Watford (a) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
November 23: Villarreal (a) - Champions League, kick-off 5.45pm
November 28: Chelsea (a) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
December 2: Arsenal (h) - Premier League, kick-off 8.15pm
More to follow....
This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.
