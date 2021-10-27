Marcus Rashford: Manchester United forward still 'embarrassed' over defeat to Liverpool

Marcus Rashford still feels "embarrassed" over Manchester United's 5-0 defeat to Liverpool but has vowed he and his team-mates are working hard to rectify their bad form.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position at Old Trafford has come under increasing pressure after United suffered a humbling defeat to Jurgen Klopp's in-form Reds on Sunday, a day which the Norwegian described as his "darkest" yet as the club's manager.

Despite picking up one point from their last four Premier League matches, Solskjaer will likely stay on as United boss and there is no suggestion his job is under threat at this stage, although there are doubts harboured by some of his squad towards his credentials as a manager.

Rashford, who scored on his return to the first team in the 4-2 defeat to Leicester following his layoff with a shoulder injury, was replaced by Diogo Dalot after 62 minutes on Sunday, and has admitted to still feeling ashamed over their latest result.

The forward tweeted: "I can't lie you haven't heard from me on here because as a United fan I didn't really know what to say after Sunday.

"I was embarrassed. I am embarrassed. Our fans are everything and you didn't deserve that. We're working hard to try and fix this. We have to redeem ourselves."

Captain Harry Maguire apologised to supporters after the 5-0 humiliation and said the team needed to look at themselves after a display which was "nowhere near good enough".

Sky Sports News has learnt some players are unsure about Solskjaer's coaching methods with not enough emphasis on pressing and small-sided games and a few are doubting whether he can deliver success at the club.

Solskjaer guided United to a second-place finish in the Premier League and the Europa League final last season but recent results have been met with staunch criticism from some fans and former players, including from Sky Sports' Gary Neville who tore into them for "capitulating" and branded Sunday a "monstrous day".

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba has branded a report suggesting he snubbed Solskjaer after United's loss to Liverpool and shelved contract talks as "fake news".

United face a continued formidable set of fixtures, with Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and the Manchester derby looming domestically.

October 30: Tottenham (a) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

November 2: Atalanta (a) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm

November 6: Man City (h) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports

November 20: Watford (a) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

November 23: Villarreal (a) - Champions League, kick-off 5.45pm

November 28: Chelsea (a) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

November 30: Arsenal (h) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm