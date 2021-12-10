Ralf Rangnick exclusive: Man Utd boss 'more than happy' with start, 'club will decide' his future at Old Trafford

Ralf Rangnick told Sky Sports he is "more than happy" with the attitude of his squad since becoming Manchester United interim manager - and said the club will decide his future.

Rangnick, appointed until the summer at the end of November following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, immediately set about improving United and led them to a first home clean sheet in the Premier League this season in his managerial bow against Crystal Palace, before a much-changed line-up drew with Young Boys in the Champions League.

Now in the job for more than two weeks, the German told Sky Sports those games - and a fortnight's worth of training - has helped him to get up to speed with the quality of his new squad, and that he has been delighted with their response to their poor start to the season ahead of visiting Norwich, live on Saturday Night Football.

"So far, I'm more than happy with their attitude and eagerness to learn and get information that will help them get better not only against [without] the ball but with it," he said.

"Having only two clean sheets until the Crystal Palace game and having no clean sheets since April at Old Trafford, it was very clear for me where our first focus should be for the first couple of days and weeks.

"If we can produce more clean sheets, if we don't even allow [the opponent] to even shoot on our goal, the more I'm convinced that we will win games because with this group of players we are always capable of creating chances and scoring goals.

"I know them better than I did seven or eight games ago and now it's about continuing to build on what we showed, especially against Crystal Palace. It's a challenging game coming up at Norwich - with a new manager there, they have improved, they're playing with a different style - more direct, more vertical - but if we build on the performance against Palace, I believe we have a good chance to win the game."

Rangnick is currently in line to take up a two-year consultancy spell at Old Trafford before the 2022/23 season, but in the press conference announcing his appointment, he joked he may 'recommend he continues as coach' if asked to give his opinion about the future direction of the club.

He was more coy about his future when questioned again about whether he could be tempted to stay on in the dugout on a permanent basis - and said his players had plenty of ambition to succeed during his interim tenure.

"This is not the time to speak or think about that," he added. "I've not had any thought about that, in the past and not now. For me the focus is on the next training session, the next game. There is enough time for the club to decide what will happen in the future.

"The players are as ambitious as I am - they want to make the best out of this season. They want to finish [high] up in the top flight if possible, they want to play as long as possible in the FA Cup and even more so in the Champions League. We want to win as many games as possible - starting with the next game."

Rangnick has been known to be a difficult man to please in previous roles, and famously unveiled a 'spinning wheel' of player punishments for anyone stepping out of line at RB Leipzig.

The 63-year-old had no issue accentuating the positive about his Manchester United players' start under his reign however, pinpointing two moments when asked what he had enjoyed most about their response to his management so far.

"Two things stick out in my memory," he said. "One was the way we prepared the goal [against Palace], not only the way Fred scored it but also the way it was set up over the wing from the right full-back. Mason [Greenwood] then played a perfect ball back into the right foot of Fred. The way we created that was brilliant.

"And defensively, we had a situation in the first half where Victor Lindelof won the first ball and two seconds later, because the ball bounced off into the next lane, he won the ball again, so he had two situations in the middle of the other team's half where, as a full-back, he marked through, played very proactively and won both balls. This is the way we want to play in the future."

