Manchester United close to appointing Ewan Sharp to Ralf Rangnick's coaching team

Manchester United are close to finalising a deal for Ewan Sharp to become an assistant coach and analyst.

Sky Sports News has been told the former Toronto FC coach is set to arrive from Lokomotiv Moscow, where interim head coach Ralf Rangnick was working before his arrival at Old Trafford.

Rangnick first encountered Sharp at New York Red Bulls where he worked as a performance analyst - and the move bolsters United's backroom team following the departures of Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

The Toronto Sun once described how Sharp played an important role in "opposition scouting, match planning, in match and post-match analysis. He also assisted the scouting department in identification and recruitment".

Sharp was a member of Chris Armas' coaching staff at MLS side Toronto FC for a six-month spell earlier this year prior to the head coach's sacking in July after just two wins in 15 games.

Rangnick appointed American Armas as his assistant earlier this month, following the departure of Michael Carrick after his three-match spell in caretaker charge.

First-team Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna left his role last week to become manager at League One Ipswich Town.

Rangnick confirmed Mike Phelan remained part of the coaching set-up at United despite the appointment of Armas.

Manchester United return to action against Newcastle on December 27, live on Sky Sports, after their last two games were postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Live MNF Monday 27th December 7:00pm

Image: Anthony Martial last played for Manchester United in Michael Carrick's final game in caretaker charge against Arsenal on December 2

Anthony Martial's preference is to join Sevilla if he is to leave Manchester United next month.

Barcelona and Juventus are also interested in the France forward, with all three clubs keen on an initial loan deal.

But Martial could expect to get the most game time at Sevilla, who are currently second in La Liga.

Martial is set to hold talks with United interim manager Ralf Rangnick over his future in the next few days.

The player's representative Philippe Lamboley told Sky Sports News earlier this month he wants to leave in January in search of regular matches.

Follow every Man Utd game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Man Utd latest? Bookmark our Man Utd news page, check out Man Utd's fixtures and Man Utd's latest results, watch Man Utd goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Man Utd games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Man Utd as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.