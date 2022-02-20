FA to probe incident after Manchester United players struck by missiles in 4-2 win at Leeds

The FA is looking into an incident in which Manchester United's Anthony Elanga and Fred were hit by missiles thrown from the crowd after they went 3-2 up against Leeds.

United held off a spirited Leeds fightback as Ralf Rangnick's side secured a thrilling 4-2 away victory on Super Sunday.

But the encounter was marred by unsavoury chants traded between both sets of supporters, and a shower of missiles aimed at Manchester United players after captain Harry Maguire's 34th-minute opener.

Elanga then needed treatment after being struck on the head by an object as he celebrated Man United's third goal by Fred, who also appeared to be hit by a missile.

The FA confirmed to Sky Sports News it is aware of the matter and is looking into it. West Yorkshire Police have also been contacted.

Image: Subs Fred and Anthony Elanga grabbed the goals that sealed Man Utd's 4-2 victory at Leeds

Both managers condemned the incident after the game at Elland Road.

"As far as I know, there is some investigation going on from Leeds United," Rangnick said.

"I don't think that anything happened in the end. Anthony Elanga looked well and he was happy about scoring his goal.

"Obviously things like that should not happen and I think even more so this game. The atmosphere was great.

"At times we had to cool down things on the pitch a little bit but this is what I did when I walked onto the pitch (during a late melee). I didn't want anything to happen - no yellow or red cards.

"In moments like this, I think it's important to try and cool things down."

His Leeds counterpart Marcelo Bielsa said he did not see the incidents involving objects being thrown but condemned such actions.

"Any excess other than sporting should not be approved," he said. "I can't evaluate what you spoke about because I didn't see it."

