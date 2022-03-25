Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United midfielder set to sign new five-year contract at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes is on the verge of signing a new five-year contract with Manchester United on hugely-improved terms.

Just months after he joined from Sporting in January 2020 and proved to be a transformative figure under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the club had already begun the process of drafting a deal that better reflected his influence at Old Trafford.

Talks between Fernandes' representatives and United were placed on hold at the turn of the year but picked up again with a breakthrough in negotiations.

The Portugal international, currently involved in World Cup play-offs, is reportedly expected to double his weekly pay packet, shifting to £240,000 a week.

The initial deal Fernandes signed when switching from Sporting was for five-and-a-half years with the option of a further 12 months, so the aim is financially rewarding him rather than concern over his length of time.

News of the impending agreement on an improved contract stemmed in Fernandes' homeland, where the development has been painted as a show of faith from the player in United despite uncertainty over the next permanent manager and the futures of several senior members of the squad.

The 27-year-old was the club's standout player during his first 18 months at Old Trafford, but his form has significantly dipped this season.

