Wayne Rooney exclusive: I'd choose Mauricio Pochettino over Erik ten Hag at Man Utd | Time for Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba to move on

Wayne Rooney has tipped Mauricio Pochettino to become the next Manchester United manager, believing his Premier League experience and history of blooding youth places him ahead of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

Derby manager Rooney believes the new manager must overhaul the squad this summer, claiming the departures of Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo should be part of the upcoming rebuild.

The exit from Europe last month means the club are suffering their worst trophy drought in 40 years with United's last piece of silverware being the Europa League triumph in 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Rooney covered a range of issues engulfing his former club at a time when United are still challenging to qualify for next season's Champions League...

"It's been a strange season," Rooney told Sky Sports. "I've been to the ground to watch them live a few times and they look like a team of individuals. When they make a mistake it always looks very difficult for them to recover as a team.

"I can look at it and say it hasn't been good enough as we have that group of players they need to be doing better. They're going through a tough time as a club, and I think what everyone wants is for them to get the manager situation sorted as soon as possible, and they have to rebuild for the next two or three years to make sure they're challenging again."

Rangnick has suggested it could take 18 months or "two or three transfer windows" before United can challenge for the Premier League title again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Rooney feels Cristiano Ronaldo's second spell at Manchester United has not worked and believes Harry Maguire is just low on confidence

Rooney responded: "Absolutely. For Manchester United not to be challenging, I think they'd want the season to stop now and forget about the Champions League. They're not going to compete in the competition as it stands even if they qualified for it.

"They have to rebuild the squad and everything around the first team and the club to make sure they put themselves in a position in two or three years' time where they can actually go and challenge again for the Premier League."

There has been plenty of speculation over who should take over at Old Trafford.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on MNF, Rooney shares his verdict on next week's crunch game between title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool. He stated the Reds could quite possibly win at the Etihad, which seemed to please Jamie Carragher!

Ten Hag has refused to rule out the possibility of joining United and added that he hopes Ajax will understand if he decides to take the "next step" in his managerial career.

It has also been reported that United have sounded out Pochettino about becoming the club's next boss.

Rooney believes Pochettino is better suited to taking over in the dugout when comparing the Paris Saint-Germain boss with Ten Hag.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Manchester United's draw against Leicester City

"I think Pochettino has done it in the Premier League," Rooney said. "He knows the Premier League and at Tottenham he brought a lot of players through. He did it at Southampton as well.

"If I'm choosing from one of the two, that's who I'd choose. He would need to be given time to place his blueprint on the club and on the team. If you give him time, I think he'd do well."

'Now's the time for Pogba to move on'

Pogba's contract expires at the end of the season and he looks set to lead a long list of departures at the club in the coming months.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Redknapp believes Marcus Rashford needs to leave Manchester United to rediscover his love for the game

Rooney stressed he would not stand in the Frenchman's way.

"I think it's got to a point where it's probably better for him to move on. If Paul is honest with himself, he probably hasn't had the impact he'd have liked since he returned to Manchester United," he said.

"I watch him for France and he's a completely different player. The ability, vision and control of the game is always there for France. It hasn't quite worked at United for him, and there's a few players they need to let go of.

"There hasn't been a settled manager there since Sir Alex Ferguson so I think whoever comes in, they need to give them time to build relationships with players.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Cole was surprised Rashford did not start against Leicester

"They were going through a transition period [under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] and it didn't work. It's obvious it didn't work with Ole in the end or with the manager now who's come in, so I think Pochettino is a top manager. He knows how to work with top-class players but also with young players.

"They need to get that blend right as they can't afford to fail again."

'Ronaldo is a goal threat but United need more'

Ronaldo was labelled a "genius" by Roy Keane after his spectacular hat-trick inspired Manchester United to a vital 3-2 victory over top-four rivals Tottenham - but the Portuguese missed last weekend's draw with Leicester due to illness.

Ronaldo is United's top goalscorer this term with 18 goals in all competitions but Rooney believes his return to Old Trafford has not been a success.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick still believes his team can finish in the top four despite dropping points in the 1-1 draw with Leicester City

"You'd have to say no, at the minute," he told Sky Sports when asked if he had experienced the desired impact.

"He's scored important goals early on in the season in the Champions League and he's scored the hat-trick against Tottenham but I think if you're looking towards the future of the club, you have to go with younger, hungry players to lift United over the next two or three years.

"Cristiano is getting on a bit and he's certainly not the player he was when he was in his 20s and that happens. He's a goal threat but I think during the rest of the game, they need more."

With Pogba and Ronaldo already listed as players to be moved on, Rooney was asked if there were others who should now be deemed surplus to requirements in the squad.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Redknapp believes the Manchester United dressing room is fractured and any new manager will be risking their reputation at Old Trafford

"They've got good young players and I think (Jadon) Sancho will be better next year. Marcus (Rashford) will be better next year and they've got good young players.

"I think Jesse Lingard should be playing for them as he brings energy and quality. Scott McTominay has done well so they've got good young players.

"They just have to get them confident and believing they're good players performing at a better level. I'm sure the new manager will bring his own players in to try to get them rebuilding."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangnick is confident the club's fans will support Maguire at Old Trafford after he was booed on international duty with England

Harry Maguire has struggled for form with his club, leading to the United captain being jeered by England supporters on international duty, but Rooney leapt to the defence of the under-fire centre-back.

"I like Harry," the Derby boss continued. "He hasn't been in his best form this season like a lot of players. When he plays for England, he looks like a world-class centre-back so a lot of it is confidence to get the feeling of winning again consistently.

"If United do that, I think Harry Maguire is a big part of it."

Follow every Man Utd game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Man Utd latest? Bookmark our Man Utd news page, check out Man Utd's fixtures and Man Utd's latest results, watch Man Utd goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Man Utd games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Man Utd as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.