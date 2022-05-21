Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder's representatives holds 'positive talks' with Juventus over free transfer

Paul Pogba's representatives held positive talks with Juventus this week over a free transfer this summer - but the player has yet to make a final decision on his future.

Pogba's camp remain in dialogue with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Pogba will not be fit for United's game at Crystal Palace tomorrow and may have played his final game for the club.

Sky Sports News has been told he is a doubt for France's Nations League games next month as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

Pogba has not received any contract offer from United since last summer and is set to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer for the second time.

Sky Sports News has been told Pogba's final choice over his next move will be a "football decision", and remaining in the Premier League has not been ruled out by the France international.

If Pogba goes to a European club, it is unlikely he will be offered more money than United were willing to pay when they offered him a new deal last summer.

The Times reported on Friday that the player had agreed personal terms with Manchester City but turned down a move to the Etihad because he was concerned about the backlash from Manchester United supporters.

Sky Sports reported last month that Pogba was hurt by the reaction of United fans who booed him when he was substituted during their 3-2 win over Norwich.

Pogba first joined United from Le Havre as a teenager in 2009 but ran down his contract before he had broken into the first team in order to join Juventus.

The midfielder rejoined United from the Italian club for a then-world record fee in 2016 and won the League Cup and the Europa League during his first season back at Old Trafford.

But while he has lifted the World Cup and Nations League with France since then, further silverware at club level has failed to materialise.

Pogba previously appeared close to a United exit towards the end of Jose Mourinho's spell as manager after their relationship deteriorated.

Mourinho prevented Pogba from captaining the club, while the pair were also filmed having a confrontation during training.

However, Mourinho was sacked just months later and Pogba was reintegrated into the squad by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Injury has limited Pogba to just 21 starts in all competitions this season, and he and the club will end the season empty-handed again.