Bruno Fernandes to face no FA action after incident involving assistant referee during Man Utd's 7-0 defeat at Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes will not face any action from the FA after an incident involving an assistant referee during Sunday's Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag's sude conceded six goals the second half in a stunning collapse at the home of their biggest rivals, as United suffered their heaviest defeat since Boxing Day 1931.

During that difficult second half for United, Fernandes, who was at the centre of a number of controversial incicents, appeared to nudge the official in the back near the touchline during Liverpool's historic victory at Anfield.

The incident was spotted on the field by referee Andy Madley and his assistants, and wasn't included in their match report.

Image: With Manchester United 5-0 down, Fernandes appears to push the linesman closest to the Kop Stand out of the way as he stepped past him

Referee charity wanted five-game Fernandes ban Ref Support UK chief executive Martin Cassidy:



“Just like someone doing a Ronaldo celebration or a Cruyff turn, children will mimic what they see on TV.



“We’re talking about a world class official being pushed in the back here. Fernandes behaved like an entitled child.



“The onus is certainly on the FA. They have all the evidence in front of the to send a real strong message across all football that touching a match official in this way is totally unacceptable.



“We believe it should be five games for this.”

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher had his say in the latest Ref Watch, explaining why he thought Fernandes was not punished for touching the assistant referee.

INCIDENT: Fernandes demands for the ball back from Trent Alexander-Arnold to take a throw-in for Manchester United. The midfielder is briefly stopped by the linesman before Fernandes appears to nudge the official in the back as he enters the field of play to go and retrieve the ball.

DERMOT SAYS: "I actually have mixed feelings about it. You don't want a player to be manhandling an official, but I think the linesman manhandles Fernandes more than the other way round.

"I think once the official does it first, Fernandes is almost fly-swatting, 'get out of my way' I want to get on with it.

"I don't condone it, and I think the referee is in a difficult position, because if he goes over then Fernandes is likely to say 'well he grabbed hold of me first'.

"I don't think it's wise [for the official]. I watched a game years ago at West Brom where the assistant grabbed hold of a player and they swiped round not knowing who it was.

"If he'd then caught him in the mouth, he's looking at a 12-match ban. So you've got to be mindful of wanting to prevent things happening, but we can't make a big thing of Fernandes pushing out at him when he's received it himself."

Fernandes was an "embarrassment" and summed up Manchester United's 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Anfield, according to Sky Sports' Gary Neville.

Throughout that second half, Fernandes was criticised by Neville for feigning injury under challenges by Ibrahima Konate and Alisson Becker - and the Sky Sports pundit criticised the Portugal midfielder after Liverpool scored their sixth.

"Bruno Fernandes is stood in the centre circle with his arms raised saying 'Why isn't it me coming off?' Honestly," said Neville.

"I think some of his behaviour in the second half has been a disgrace."

Sky Sports News understands Fernandes was not asking to be substituted but seeking clarification on his position after Marcus Rashford was subbed off.

Asked to summarise United's display at Liverpool, Neville added: "That first 40 minutes was what I would call a classic away performance at Anfield. Manchester United weathered the storm and it looked like they were going to get that goal and go ahead at half-time.

"The second half has been an absolute disgrace, a shambles. They have not been epitomised more than Bruno Fernandes, who has been embarrassing - a shambles - in this game.

"But I have to say it's not their usual performance. It's not their usual spirit and form. Ten Hag will deal with it I'm sure, like he's dealt with other difficult issues."

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the former United defender continued: "The second half was an absolute disgrace. I'll start with the captain because you are the captain of the football club.

"Bruno Fernandes can wind you up sometimes because of the way he is, but that was appalling in the second half.

"The rest of them didn't show up. The whole back four was a disgrace. That can't become the norm. That has to be put down as something we never see again."

Fernandes' second half 'lowlights'

Image: After Liverpool's sixth goal, Neville claimed Fernandes asked the United bench to be taken off

Image: Fernandes push on linesman

Image: Fernandes went down holding his face despite Konate barely touching that area

Image: Fernandes went to challenge Ibrahima Konate with United 4-0 down

Image: Fernandes looks towards the officials wanting a penalty

Image: With Man United 3-0 down, Fernandes went down under Alisson's challenge despite minimal contact from the Liverpool goalkeeper

Keane: Fernandes' body language was disgraceful | Circus is back at Man Utd

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane also hit out at Fernandes' conduct at Anfield, warning him and his United team-mates that the "circus" is creeping back into the club.

"Fernandes' body language was nothing short of disgraceful, " said Keane. "He's a really talented boy but he's your captain. So much talent but his body language of waving his arms about and not running back? You wouldn't be happy with him in your dressing room.

"The thing I'm always wary of with Man Utd is: they won the cup last week, a lot of celebration and of course I'd never begrudge a team of that. But they turned up against West Ham, I'm at the game, and the circus is back in town at Man Utd.

"I was always wary of that as a player there: keeping an eye on people, don't get carried away because you know what this game can do to you.

"I see the players come here in the second half having a laugh and a joke. They're 1-0 down at Anfield and they're having a laugh and a joke with the Anfield staff, goalkeeping coach! I don't like to see all that rubbish!

"I think that circus can creep back in and the manager and senior players have to keep an eye on that. It was the same against West Ham the other night: a lot of celebrations and presentations. I understand one or two - but not four or five.

"And today at half-time, there were players walking down the tunnel having a laugh and a joke. You're 1-0 down at Anfield, this is a serious business. This is big boy stuff and forget all of this laughing and joking rubbish. And in the second half where there are some players throwing the towel in, you don't expect them to be laughing at the end of the game."