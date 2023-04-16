Antony: Gary Neville says Man Utd must persist with winger after starring in Nottingham Forest win

Manchester United must persist with Antony as the winger can become a "hell of a player", says Gary Neville.

The Brazilian has performed inconsistently since following Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford last summer, with the £86m signing scoring in his first three Premier League appearances but then taking another 15 matches to find the net again.

That elusive goal came in United's 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, and Antony followed up his strike by setting up Diogo Dalot to score their side's second as they moved up to third in the Premier League - six points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United’s win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

After watching Antony's performance at the City Ground, former United defender Neville said the 23-year-old can fulfil his potential if he refines his decision-making and adds increased consistency to his game.

"He has looked frustrating at times but with someone like him, you just need to persist with him," said Neville.

"Obviously they have paid a lot of money, so they will. If he can gain consistency to his game and his decision-making in the final third can become a little bit more refined, he becomes a hell of a player.

"In the first half he was frustrating, but in the second half he scored a goal, he assisted, he had a couple of shots just past the post. He is dangerous and he always wants the ball.

"It is just someone senior in the dressing room having a word with him and making sure he is releasing the ball at the right time and seeing the position of a team-mate when they can do better than he can."

Ten Hag: Antony is making progress

Image: Erik ten Hag signed Antony for Ajax as well as Manchester United

Ten Hag was unsurprisingly happy with Antony's impact against Forest but admitted the winger's performance in the East Midlands did not get off to the best start and urged him to make better decisions in the final third.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the United manager said: "We need more goal-scorers and I'm happy with Antony. He scored a goal, gave an assist.

"His start in the game wasn't that good. I think twice he had to make another choice to bring the ball to [Christian] Eriksen in a cutback. But after he came into the game and he was continually a threat for the opponent.

"He's definitely making progress. Against Everton he created many chances and misses and so I'm happy for him today that he scored."

Keane: Forest goal 'massive' for Antony

Image: Antony celebrates with Diogo Dalot after setting up his goal

Antony's goals against Arsenal and Everton in the Premier League earlier this season were both left-footed strikes bent past the goalkeeper from inside the area, while his goal against Manchester City was whipped into the far corner from the edge of the box.

The Brazil international's strike against Forest was far less spectacular as he tapped home the rebound after Keylor Navas saved Anthony Martial's shot, but former United captain Roy Keane praised him for being in the right position to take that kind of chance.

"It's vital to get those types of goals," Keane told Sky Sports. "We've been critical and he's got to get in there a little bit more and have that hunger and desire.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"As skilful as he is, these are important moments. To get on the end of it and get a tap in, it's a big moment for him."

Antony set up Dalot's goal with a jinking run across Forest's area and Keane said: "We saw the brilliance of him for the second goal.

"But doing the basics like following shots, players have got to do that because these are big moments."

Antony has now scored nine goals in all competitions for United but his output is still falling short of what he produced during his two years with Ajax.

While he is undoubtedly now playing in a stronger competition having swapped the Eredivise for the Premier League, Antony's displays in the Dutch top flight helped to convince Ten Hag to urge United to pay nearly £90m to bring him to Old Trafford.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink urged Antony to continue to improve the number of goals and assists he provides for United, even encouraging him to reach the levels Mohamed Salah achieved when Liverpool won the league in 2020.

"He needs to score more goals," said the former Netherlands international. "Today it was important he was getting [the goal] at 1-0, not 4-0. He also needs to create more goals as well.

"When Liverpool won the league, Salah scored 30 goals. That is where he needs to get to."