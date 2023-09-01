Mason Greenwood: Man Utd forward joins Getafe on loan after agreeing to move on from Old Trafford

Man Utd confirmed Mason Greenwood would leave the club last month following an internal investigation into the allegations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault against him; he will resume his career with Getafe in LaLiga, the top tier in Spanish football

The 21-year-old had been suspended from Manchester United training and matches while the club completed an internal investigation after the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued its case against Greenwood.

The case against Greenwood had to be dropped by the CPS after "the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".

Greenwood will now resume his career playing for Getafe in LaLiga, the top tier of Spanish football, for the rest of the season.

A statement from United read: "Mason Greenwood has signed for LaLiga side Getafe CF on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.

"The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United.

"The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition."