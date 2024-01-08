Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag vows to 'strike back' from setbacks and labels Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'an inspiration'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has described Sir Jim Ratcliffe's planned purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club as "an inspiration" and has vowed to survive the setbacks on the journey back to the top of the English game.

Goals from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes saw United ease into the fourth round of the FA Cup and avoid any unwanted drama in a 2-0 win over League One Wigan.

With Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc watching on as Ratcliffe awaits ratification of his 25 per cent stake in United, a straightforward win was just what Ten Hag needed after a December in which United lost six of nine games to keep the pressure on the Dutchman.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anton Toloui delivers his verdict on Man Utd’s 2-0 win against Wigan in the FA Cup. Erik ten Hag was positive in his post-match press conference and played down any worries that his players are not scoring enough goals.

Recognising the need for a result, the United boss went strong despite a list of absentees into double figures - and after easing into a fourth-round tie at either League Two Newport County or Eastleigh of the National League, Ten Hag spoke about the new-found optimism at the club.

Image: Director of sport at INEOS Sir Dave Brailsford (second right) in the stands at the DW Stadium

When asked by ITV about Ratcliffe and his planned purchase of a 25 per cent stake, he said: "It is an inspiration. Everyone is optimistic.

"There is a lot of work to do. We've had a lot of setbacks and I think in the summer we were in a good way but it is a journey, it is a project and now we have to deal with some setbacks but we will keep alive, survive it and strike back."

With 22,870 on hand, the DW Stadium was sold out for the first time since 2013 and the Latics' last season in the Premier League, also the campaign in which they upset Manchester City at Wembley to lift the FA Cup.

Image: Bruno Fernandes' penalty secured the victory

The home fans should have had a shock goal to celebrate inside three minutes. Sean Clare picked off a loose pass from Kobbie Mainoo and fed Martial Godo. The on-loan Fulham forward hit a quick low cross to Thelo Aasgaard but his shot was well saved by Andre Onana.

Wigan would not have a better chance all night as United responded decisively with 33 attempts at goal, 14 of them on target. Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho both hit the crossbar while Marcus Rashford brought some fine saves out of Sam Tickle, but this was the 18th out of 23 domestic games in which United's forwards failed to find the net.

"It's all about the win but first half, the way we played, the performance, how we worked the ball, how we made our runs, the investment in the final third, we created a lot of chances and that was pleasing to see," Ten Hag added.

Image: Ten Hag is focused on the long-term project

"I think we should have scored more but the good thing is we created the chances.

"We have so many injuries and illnesses but still we put out a strong side. We had a good team, so we were confident before, we must win this game.

"You never underestimate any opponent, definitely not this side, you know they will fight for their life because it's the game of their life, we took the game very good."

'I expected more from United'

Image: Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring from the spot

Sky Sports' Roy Keane on ITV:

"The problem with United is you don't know what you are going to get when you turn up. [Jokingly] The manager mentions about the project which probably means he'll be gone in the next few months!

"I didn't see it tonight with United and I haven't seen it for the last few months, but again, they've won the game and they are in the next round. It's an easy draw again next time round.

"You need better from United, though. The level of performance and the chances they created, I expected more. United will take one or two positives but I was expecting a clinical three, four, five nil win and for them to be more ruthless.

"But again, they have just showed those bad habits from the Premier League. They've not been clinical enough."

Maloney: I've got no complaints

Image: Wigan boss Shaun Maloney was proud of his players

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney, the goal-scorer the only time Wigan have ever beaten United in a competitive fixture back in 2012, acknowledged that the moment could have changed the night, but admitted his side were well beaten.

"It might change the dynamic at that time in the game," Maloney said. "United had some chances as well. We have to take a lot from it. Some of our players individually had really good performances. It is never nice to get beat but I hope we take a lot from it.

"In terms of effort, I'm very, very proud of what the players gave, it was a difficult match. United played very well. They're a difficult opponent with the ball, we tried to be as aggressive as we could.

Image: The Wigan players surround Anthony Taylor

"We found it tough, I couldn't criticise my players. We needed some good saves from the goalkeeper."

Wigan had kept themselves in the game until Liam Shaw caught the toe of Fernandes with a little over 15 minutes left, and the United captain's reaction made sure Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot.

"At the time I wasn't so sure but what I would say is I've seen a slow motion (replay) and I think when you tackle like that and there is contact it's going to be a penalty," Maloney said. "I've got no complaints."

Wigan's next game is on Saturday when they visit Northampton in League One; kick-off 3pm. The Latics then travel to Doncaster in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday January 16; kick-off 7pm.

Manchester United's next outing is at home to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm. Erik ten Hag's side then travel to Wolves on Thursday February 1; kick-off 8.15pm.