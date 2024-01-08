 Skip to content
Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United. The FA Cup Third Round.

DW StadiumAttendance22,870.

Wigan Athletic 0

    Manchester United 2

    • D Dalot (22nd minute)
    • B Fernandes (74th minute pen)

    Wigan 0-2 Manchester United: Pressure eases on Erik ten Hag as visitors progress to FA Cup fourth round

    Report as Manchester United book their place in the FA Cup fourth round after defeating Wigan Athletic 2-0 at the DW Stadium; Diogo Dalot opener added to by Bruno Fernandes' second-half penalty against League One neighbours

    Ben Grounds

    @Ben_Islington

    Monday 8 January 2024 22:12, UK

    Manchester United&#39;s Diogo Dalot (right) celebrates scoring their side&#39;s first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture date: Monday January 8, 2024.
    Image: Manchester United's Diogo Dalot celebrates

    Manchester United returned to winning ways to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round as goals in either half from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes secured a routine 2-0 success over League One Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

    Having ended 2023 with defeat at Nottingham Forest, Dalot put United on the front foot with a sublime finish (22) for his second goal of the season - and after Fernandes was fouled inside the box by Liam Shaw, he converted his own spot-kick to ease any lingering nerves.

    United, after recording only their third win in their last 10 outings, will face a trip to either League Two Newport County or Eastleigh of the National League in the fourth round.

    It is United's first away win in any competition since the end of November at Everton, ending a run of five games on the road without a victory.

    More to follow...

    What's next?

    Wigan's next game is on Saturday when they visit Northampton in League One; kick-off 3pm. The Latics then travel to Doncaster in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday January 16; kick-off 7pm.

    Manchester United's next outing is at home to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm. Erik ten Hag's side then travel to Wolves on Thursday February 1; kick-off 8.15pm.

    Manchester United
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Sunday 14th January 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm
