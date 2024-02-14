Dan Ashworth: Manchester United planning formal approach to Newcastle for sporting director

Manchester United are planning to make a formal approach to Newcastle for sporting director Dan Ashworth.

It is understood the Newcastle chief is top of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's list to front up his new football operation at Old Trafford, although no formal approach has yet been made.

Newcastle would be reluctant to let Ashworth leave but the 52-year-old is privately open to exploring the potential opportunity to join Man Utd.

Who is Dan Ashworth? Ashworth became West Brom's sporting and technical director in December 2007.

He joined the FA as director of elite development in 2012 and played a key role in the success of both the men’s and women’s national teams.

In 2019 he became technical director at Brighton before leaving in February 2022 to become sporting director at Newcastle.

Newcastle are bracing themselves for a formal approach, but agreeing compensation to secure Ashworth's services would be problematic after he only joined Newcastle two years ago.

Man Utd would ideally want him in place this summer to oversee their transfer overhaul as INEOS take control over the football operation.

The interest in Ashworth comes after the Premier League approved Ratcliffe's proposed bid to buy a minority stake in the club.

Image: Dan Ashworth has been sporting director at Newcastle since February 2022

Man Utd are now expecting clearance from the Football Association as British billionaire Ratcliffe, who is the owner of multinational chemicals company INEOS, closes in on completion of his deal to buy 25 per cent of the club.

Ratcliffe agreed a deal in December to buy a stake worth roughly £1.2bn and has been conducting a series of meetings with club staff and associates in recent days.

A potential move for Ashworth follows the appointment of Omar Berrada from rivals Manchester City as the club's new chief executive.

Sky Sports News understands the appointment was made by Ratcliffe in consultation with Joel and Avram Glazer but that INEOS were the driving force behind the move.

The deal was done quickly so that Berrada can be in place as soon as possible after Ratcliffe's deal to buy 25 per cent of Man Utd has been completed.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...