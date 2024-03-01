Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes needs more protection says Erik ten Hag - but who are the Premier League's most-fouled players?

Erik ten Hag has called for more protection for Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes – but there are over 110 Premier League players who have been fouled more times than the Portuguese midfielder this season.

In fact, when fouls are factored per 90 minutes, there are 213 Premier League regulars fouled more frequently.

United boss Ten Hag hit out after Fernandes was grabbed by the throat by Nottingham Forest player Felipe in an FA Cup game on Wednesday and the defender went unpunished.

Ten Hag revealed Fernandes had played despite an injury in that match, in which he went on to set up United's last-gasp winner which took them into the competition's quarter-finals.

The injury was sustained in the Premier League defeat to Fulham on Saturday, with the London side drawing criticism from Ten Hag for later sharing a clip of perceived simulation from Fernandes on their TikTok account. "It is not right for a club to make such statements. They should apologise for this," said Ten Hag.

On Fernandes being targeted by opposition sides, Ten Hag said: "You see opponents targeting him, especially after Saturday when he had the knock and they see it. Then I feel the refereeing should protect him."

But how much do opposing sides target Fernandes?

The midfielder was fouled just once in the match with Nottingham Forest and not at all by Fulham.

In fact, there are 110 players who have been fouled more times than Fernandes in the Premier League this season.

Fernandes has been fouled 18 times. In contrast, Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes - the league's most-fouled player this season - has been fouled 78 times.

Of those 18 fouls on Fernandes, the opposition player has been booked twice.

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew - the second most-fouled player in the league this season - has seen opponents given just six yellow cards for the 76 fouls on him, so may have his own case to make about protection from referees.

