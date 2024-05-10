Erik ten Hag insists his Manchester United future is no concern because INEOS have 'common sense'

Erik ten Hag insists he has no concerns about his Manchester United future because those deciding his fate have "common sense".

Ten Hag's position as United manager is under intense scrutiny ahead of Sunday's visit of title-challenging Arsenal - live on Sky Sports.

United are on course to have their worst season in the Premier League era, with Ten Hag's injury-ravaged side in eighth and in poor form ahead of a tough end to the campaign.

Ten Hag's final chance at redemption could be beating Man City to win the FA Cup, although it was not enough to save his fellow Dutchman Louis van Gaal from the sack at Old Trafford in 2016.

Asked if he is worried about succumbing to the same fate, Ten Hag said: "No. I think they [owners] have common sense."

Ten Hag pointed to the fact United have fielded 32 different back lines and used 13 different centre-back partnerships, while spending most of the season without a recognised left-back due to their injury crisis.

"They know that will have a negative impact on results," said Ten Hag.

"Still we are fighting. It's huge the FA Cup final. We are happy to be there. It can be a highlight for this season.

"We aren't happy but we know the reason we are underperforming is because of the injuries. No team will perform when you have so many injuries in key areas."

Ten Hag not bothered by INEOS silence

Ten Hag, who has been adamant that he will still be in charge next season, says he is not bothered that INEOS have stayed silent on his future.

Rumours have been allowed to swirl about Ten Hag's job security and potential candidates that could replace him.

Asked if he would prefer the new minority owners to provide clarity that he will still be in charge next season, Ten Hag said: "This question you have to make to the owners, not to me."

He added: "This is your opinion [that he would prefer a public show of support]. You have to put the question to them."

Pressed on if he finds it difficult having to face up to these questions about his job while INEOS remain silent, he added: "That's my job to speak to you. That's why I'm the manager, to give the answers.

"I don't care if they do or they don't. I am working on improving and developing my team."

Erik ten Hag deserves one more year as Manchester United boss, says Gary Neville but Jamie Carragher argues they are "going backwards" - who is right?

Many, including Sky Sports' Carragher, have made the case for Ten Hag to replaced at the end of the season though former United legend Neville feels the boss should get one more year to prove himself to the new ownership.

Manchester United are on course to record their worst season in the Premier League era. These are the stats behind their alarming downfall.

Erik ten Hag could sink lower than David Moyes, sacked 10 months into his spell at Old Trafford with the club seventh in the table. United are eighth at present, with games against Arsenal, Newcastle and Brighton remaining.

Based on current form, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that United go winless in their final games.

Ten Hag needs five points to avoid breaking the unwanted record of being the manager in charge of United's worst season in the Premier League era. Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently hold that honour for 2021/22.

The damning takeaway from these comparisons is that Ten Hag has been in the job for nearly two years now, and backed in the transfer market to the tune of £410m. Moyes did not enjoy such luxuries.

Ten Hag's only saving grace is the prospect of the FA Cup final against Manchester City. Confidence of success is thin on the ground for that game, however.

It was only 12 months ago that Ten Hag was presiding over what looked to be a promising revolution at United with a trophy and third-placed finish in his first season. So what's happened?

