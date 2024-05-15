Which Man Utd players should stay and who should go this summer?

It promises to be a huge summer of change at Manchester United this summer, but which players should stay and who should go?

There could be a huge overhaul at Old Trafford under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS-led regime as United look to navigate tight financial constraints and a likely loss of Champions League revenues as they look to recover from what has been a below-par season under Erik ten Hag.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane and Paul Merson give their take on Manchester United's terrible season and discuss whether Erik ten Hag is the right person to move the club forward

Reports at the end of last month suggested Man Utd were prepared to sell the majority of their squad when the transfer window re-opened, with all but highly-rated trio Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund available.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson, Clinton Morrison and Gary Rowett discuss the situation at Man Utd and Ten Hag's future

Earlier this month, Ten Hag played down talk of a summer clear-out of players at the club but in Ratcliffe's first summer at the club, a busy transfer window is expected. It could mean stars like Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes are available for the right price, while players like Casemiro, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire and Antony could also be in line for exits.

On Tuesday, Raphael Varane announced he will leave the club in the summer upon the expiry of his contract, following three seasons at Old Trafford.

There has also been plenty of speculation about Ten Hag's future at the club. Will he continue his tenure as boss after a disappointing campaign?

Ahead of Man Utd vs Newcastle, live on Sky Sports, it's time for you to have YOUR say!

Manchester United

Newcastle United Wednesday 15th May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United winger Antony was switched to left-back after coming on as a substitute in the closing stages of the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal

Who should stay? Who should go? Vote using our interactive tools below.

Watch Man Utd vs Newcastle live on Sky Sports on Wednesday from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm

