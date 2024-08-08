Sander Berge: Manchester United conduct initial transfer talks with Burnley for Norway midfielder

Manchester United have held initial discussions with Burnley over a deal for Sander Berge as they explore a potential move for the midfielder.

It is understood Berge wants to make the move to Old Trafford. The 26-year-old has three years left on his contract at Burnley.

Berge was a shining light in the Clarets' midfield last season but could not prevent them suffering relegation back to the Championship.

However, Berge is not the only option on United's radar and dialogue remains open with Monaco over the signing of midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

It is thought a deal is there to be done for a player in the final year of his contract. AC Milan's interest has cooled after they were unable to agree a deal with Monaco.

Meanwhile, United's interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte has cooled because of a significant gap in valuation. Going back to the negotiating table has not been ruled out but is likely to depend on PSG dropping their asking price.

Richard Rios of Palmeiras remains a player of interest but his fee could prove prohibitive. Another option is Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, who United had on loan last season.

While it is not essential, United would ideally want to create squad space and increase budgets ahead of bringing in a player.

But as it stands, Fulham are not expected to return with a new bid for Scott McTominay. Galatasaray are interested in the Scotland international but have yet to come close to United's valuation.

Interest from Saudi Arabia in Casemiro has also cooled for now.

What is the latest on Man Utd's defender hunt?

Bayern Munich are yet to budge on their €50m (£43m) asking price for Matthijs de Ligt.

United have explored separate and joint deals for Bayern duo De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui - but no agreement has been reached. While there is stalemate, Bayern cannot proceed with their move for Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah.

A potential arrival would be less problematic if United could sell one of their centre-backs.

Meanwhile, there is cautious optimism a deal can be struck to sell right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham.

A lot of the details between the clubs have been agreed, but contractual details and terms of his departure with Man Utd are still to be finalised.

Inter Milan remain keen on the player and have explored a deal that would see Denzel Dumfries go to Old Trafford.

As it stands, United prefer a sale to West Ham in order to pursue a deal with Bayern for Mazraoui.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.