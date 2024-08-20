Manuel Ugarte transfer: Talks advance between Manchester United and PSG over signing of midfielder

Talks are understood to be advancing between Manchester United and PSG over the signing of midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

There is a willingness from all parties to get a deal done, with one source saying there is a cautious optimism the move can happen before the deadline.

A permanent deal is the preference for both United and PSG - but a loan with an obligation has also been mooted.

United are creating further squad space with a couple of potential exits in Facundo Pellistri to Panathinaikos and Hannibal Mejbri to Burnley.

As it stands, Scott McTominay will remain at Old Trafford so United may have to be creative when it comes to further incomings.

If there are departures, it would help United complete a permanent deal for Ugarte. If not, a loan with an obligation to buy cannot be ruled out.

Man Utd are aware Ugarte is desperate to join and that PSG want to do a deal.

United are also looking at other midfield options with dialogue open with Fiorentina over Sofyan Amrabat, who would be much cheaper than Ugarte

And, interestingly, United will always have an eye on Frenkie de Jong's situation at Barcelona. They have long admired the midfielder, who they tried to sign last summer, and he has entered the final two years of his contract.

Will McTominay leave Man Utd?

Image: Fulham made an offer for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay

Man Utd would only consider sanctioning a deal for McTominay if the midfielder asked to leave and a suitable offer was made, Sky Sports News has been told.

United have been consistent in their stance on the 27-year-old. Erik ten Hag has always backed the player and talked up his importance to the squad in public.

Napoli retain an interest in McTominay but they would require sales to be able to fund a move.

Fulham re-opened talks with United over McTominay and are understood to have offered £25m including performance-related add-ons although they have now agreed a deal with Burnley for midfielder Sander Berge, who was a target of Man Utd.

European clubs exploring Sancho deal

Image: Jadon Sancho could still leave Manchester United this summer.

Several European clubs are exploring a potential deal for forward Jadon Sancho, Sky Sports News has been told.

Paris Saint-Germain's interest has cooled following the arrival of Desire Doue from Rennes, while Juventus and Borussia Dortmund were unable to match United's valuation.

As it stands, he will stay at United but this new interest makes Sancho one to watch in the final 10 days of the window.

Burnley interested in Man Utd's Mejbri

Image: Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri

Burnley are interested in Man Utd midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

The 21-year-old has entered the final year of his deal.

United's preference would be to sell Mejbri rather than loan him due to his contract situation.

Panathinaikos close to Pellistri deal

Panathinaikos are close to agreeing a deal with Manchester United over the signing of Facundo Pellistri.

A fee under discussion is understood to be in the region of £5m and United have negotiated a significant sell-on clause.

Once agreed, Pellistri will travel to Greece for a medical.

Pellistri has had three loan spells since joining in 2019 and has a year left on his contract, with United holding the option to extend for a further 12 months.