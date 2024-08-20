Sander Berge transfer news: Fulham agree deal with Burnley for Manchester United target

Fulham have agreed a deal for Burnley's Sander Berge; Berge has been a target for Manchester United; Fulham's deal worth around £20m plus add-ons; Marco Silva's side keen to add a midfielder; Scott McTominay also a target; Man Utd are keeping open dialogue with Burnley for Berge
Tuesday 20 August 2024 08:01, UK
Fulham have agreed a deal with Burnley for Manchester United target Sander Berge.
The transfer is worth around £20m plus add-ons and Berge is scheduled to have a medical on Tuesday morning.
United had been keeping dialogue open with Burnley for Berge, who has three years left on his contract at Burnley and was a shining light in the Clarets' midfield last season but could not prevent them suffering relegation back to the Championship.
Marco Silva's side are in the market for a midfielder and last week re-opened talks for Man Utd's Scott McTominay.
Fulham, who had two bids rejected for McTominay - the latest of which was worth £20m - had re-opened talks with United to sign the midfielder late last week.
It is understood United are happy for McTominay to stay and would only sanction his sale if he makes it clear he wants to leave and a suitable offer arrives.
Napoli also retain an interest in McTominay. However, their focus is on signing Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. Any further incomings are likely to depend on the sale of Victor Osimhen.
McTominay has entered the final year of his contract. United have the option of extending for a further year.
The possible sale of McTominay would help in Manchester United's recruitment of a midfielder.
Manuel Ugarte remains a live option. Talks continue with Paris Saint-Germain over the signing.
A gap in valuation still exists, but United will stay patient as the player wants to join. Furthermore, the feeling is PSG want to do a deal.
In parallel to a potential move for Ugarte, United are keeping dialogue open with Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat.
Latest from Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth and Michael Bridge:
Fulham are discussing whether to continue their pursuit of Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen.
Palace are understood to be standing firm on their valuation of around £40m with Fulham's latest bid worth £30m including performance-related add-ons.
Andersen played the full game for Palace at Brentford on Sunday alongside Newcastle target Marc Guehi.
Fulham still retain an interest in Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos, having had one bid rejected.
Carlos was an unused substitute for Villa at West Ham United on Saturday.