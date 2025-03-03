Ruben Amorim: Your views on Man Utd boss as he fights to save the season with Europa League run

Ruben Amorim is fighting to save Manchester United's season over what promises to be the most crucial 10 days of his so far disastrous time as head coach.

The Europa League is United's last hope of silverware and, realistically, their only chance of securing European qualification for next season after Fulham knocked them out of the FA Cup on penalties.

Given United are 14th in the table and 10 points adrift of seventh with 11 games to go, Amorim's only realistic aim in the Premier League is likely to be breaking into the top half. Bleak.

Image: Joshua Zirkzee is consoled by Ruben Amorim after his miss in the penalty shootout

When do Man Utd play their Europa League last-16 tie against Real Sociedad? First leg is at Sociedad this Thursday, kicking off at 5.45pm.

Second leg takes place at Old Trafford on March 13, kicking off at 8pm.

The consensus is clear: results have been woeful. But Amorim, and the nature of his struggles, have split opinion. According to a Sky Sports poll, nearly half of respondents think he has been hung out to dry after being hired mid-season with a team ill-fitted for his system.

The comments echoed that sentiment, but there was a broad church of opinion from our readers as they gave their views on Amorim's reign so far. Some are unhappy over his refusal to deviate from his 3-4-3 formation. Others think he should go.

Langers7274: "Let's get this right, Man Utd have been a poor side for 10 years now regardless of what system they've played. So why should a manager change his system with players that are not his and are not very good? The season was done as soon as they extended Ten Hag's contract."

Khan Saab: "How many managers do we blame before we realise it's not them? Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, we've had more than enough credible managers and all of them have been blamed. It isn't them. The Glazers and Jim Ratcliffe are the problem."

Rob77: "Just no. Too stubborn. It's good to stick to your principles, but only if they are correct. This is deeply flawed. It's like sticking to saying the moon is made of cheese when that is demonstrably false. Can't afford to sack him though, so stuck."

David: "I don't see Man Utd winning more than three of our last games. Let me know if you think otherwise?"

Mark: "I agree with David - can't see many more points this season. I think Amorim was clever when he said he wanted to come in the summer but was told now or never by Man Utd. It's bought him time. Will be very interesting to see how many players he can move on in the summer…"

Woody: "Ruben says the players can't play with a back three and it's the worst Man Utd team ever. No wonder confidence is shot to bits. He needs to change the playing system for this season because it's not working and try again after a summer of recruitment. At the moment I see nothing on the pitch."

Paul M: "Why would you hire a manager that doesn't suit any of the players you spent a billion pounds on?"

Tim Roberts: "Quite simply the majority of this squad are nowhere near the level to play for this club. Most of them have been here for a number of years now and they need to be moved on. As for the latest signings under Erik ten Hag they are in the same league as the old guard I'm afraid."

John Slattery: "Ruben Amorim needs to be given time. This is not an overnight fix with what's going on. Give him a few transfer windows to build his own team."

Johnny: "The whole problem started with the Manchester United board appointing Amorim mid-season! They should have appointed him and allowed him to finish this season with Sporting with Ruud van Nistelrooy staying as interim until the end of the season."

Dyl27: "You can't keep sacking managers at Manchester United, the same problem will go on and on, give the man time to rebuild."

Kyle: "Shows how fickle our fans have become for calling for Ruben's head already. Imagine if these fans were around back in when Fergie started with us. Change takes time, and I'm fully behind Ruben."

Trevor: "I don't think Man Utd can afford to sack Amorim, can they? They have just potentially made another 200 plus staff redundant, I don't think it would go down well if he was sacked with the payout likely being in the millions."

Andrew Hill: "For me Amorim's tactics and formation is affecting the players' performances and I reckon it is time to look for a new manager, preferably a manager who knows a lot about Man Utd."

NK24: "Why do people keep going on about the system? These players massively underwhelmed in a more conventional 4-2-3-1, so why change back to this, and turn your back on the system you hired this manager for?"