Bruno Fernandes: Al Hilal willing to pay £100m to sign Manchester United captain
Al Hilal are prepared to splash out £100m to sign Man Utd skipper Bruno Fernandes; Saudi Pro-League club are willing to almost treble Portuguese's £250,000 a week wages at Old Trafford; Fernandes's agent has been in Riyadh for talks with senior Al Hilal executives
Friday 30 May 2025 15:16, UK
Al Hilal are willing to make Bruno Fernandes one of the best-paid players in the world and pay £100m to sign the Manchester United captain.
Fernandes' agent Miguel Pinho has been in Riyadh for talks with senior Al Hilal executives.
Saudi Pro-League insiders believe it is a positive sign for Al Hilal that Pinho has travelled to Saudi Arabia.
Al Hilal are willing to almost treble Fernandes' £250,000-a-week wages at Old Trafford.
It is up to the player now to decide what he wants to do and he may speak after United's game in Hong Kong on Friday.
United want to keep Fernandes, but Al Hilal believe every player has a price - especially one who will be 31 in September.
The Portugal international signed a contract extension last summer until 2027 with the option of a further 12 months.
Al Hilal have also held talks about signing Cristiano Ronaldo, who will become a free agent next month if he does not sign a new contract at Al Nassr.
Al Hilal expect to have at least one big-name signing and a new head coach when they play in the Club World Cup in the United States in June.
Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to be appointed the club's head coach after Saturday night's Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.
