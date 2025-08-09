Benjamin Sesko: New Man Utd forward likened to Man City's Erling Haaland but could he flourish?

Manchester United have beaten Newcastle to the signing of Benjamin Sesko, while Arsenal were also interested in him - so what makes the striker so appealing?

Sesko scored 39 goals in 87 games for RB Leipzig after joining them from Red Bull Salzburg two years ago but what qualities will the 22-year-old bring to the Premier League?

And could he really be the next Erling Haaland?

Here we take a closer look at Man Utd's new £73.7m frontman...

Haaland-esque speed and stature

His scoring record is modest by comparison but Sesko is a rare breed of striker with a similar physical profile to Haaland. At 6ft 4in, he is exactly the same height and similarly quick.

His stature allows him to play the role of a targetman, holding the ball up, bringing team-mates into play and providing an outlet for long passes, crosses and set-piece deliveries.

Like Haaland, he combines those qualities with explosive pace.

Last season in the Bundesliga, Sesko's top speed of 35.69 km/h put him 26th among 492 players to feature in the competition. He ranked even higher in the previous campaign, at 15th.

His pace no doubt formed a significant part of his appeal to Newcastle as they face the potential prospect of having to replace Alexander Isak, though it is Manchester United who have added more explosiveness to their attack following the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

Fast-break threat

Sesko's speed can stretch and destabilise defences. It is also a devastating weapon on the break and on transitions, something he has demonstrated throughout his time in Germany.

RB Leipzig are known as one of the country's most effective counter-attacking teams - their total of 17 counter-attack goals since the start of last season is the second-highest among Bundesliga sides, behind only Eintracht Frankfurt - and Sesko has been a big part of it.

His total of five fast-break goals across the last two Bundesliga seasons puts him third in the division, behind his RB Leipzig team-mate Lois Openda and former Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, who have scored six each.

Sesko's most recent example came during a 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich in May, when he accelerated away from Eric Dier to latch onto a Xavi Simons pass and send a superb, first-time finish past stranded goalkeeper Jonas Urbig from long range.

That attack saw the ball travel from the edge of RB Leipzig's box to the back of the Bayern Munich net in a matter of seconds and it was enabled by the speed and ruthless efficiency of Sesko.

It is also worth noting that it is not just in open spaces that Sesko is able to carry the ball upfield.

Unusually for a player of his stature, Sesko is also an accomplished dribbler with the technical skill to beat defenders in tight spaces before accelerating towards goal.

His average of 1.46 successful take-ons per 90 minutes was in fact the highest of any out-and-out striker in the Bundesliga last season, highlighting another area of strength.

Ball-striking brilliance

Sesko's scoring rate dipped slightly as RB Leipzig endured a poor campaign last term but his penchant for the spectacular remains, thanks largely to his outstanding ball-striking ability.

That opening goal against Bayern Munich in May, curled around Urbig using the outside of his boot from 40 yards out, was one of four he has scored from outside the box in the Bundesliga since the start of last season. Only a handful of players have scored more.

Even fewer can claim to have found the net from distance with the same level of ferocity.

Sesko is able to generate astonishing power with his shots, as seen most memorably with his stunning strike against Werder Bremen in January, rifled into the top corner from 25 yards out. The ball was later revealed to have travelled at a speed of 126.43 km/h.

That goal against Werder Bremen, like the one against Bayern five months later, was hit with his stronger right foot but he can muster similar power using his weaker foot too.

Playing for Slovenia in a Nations League game against Sweden in September 2022, he scored a sensational, left-footed volley which drew comparisons with Marco van Basten.

Sesko's willingness to shoot from improbable angles and unlikely positions can, on the flip side, be frustrating. His shot map for the last two Bundesliga seasons shows a high percentage of his shots were statistically unlikely to result in goals.

It is also worth noting he has significantly overperformed relative to his expected goals at RB Leipzig, scoring 27 times in the Bundesliga from only 17.7 xG across the last two seasons. The numbers raise questions over whether his scoring rate is sustainable.

At the same time, though, knowing what he is capable of, it is easy to see the logic behind his ambitious shot choices. Sesko has shown he can score from just about anywhere. His directness is another part of his appeal.

Aerial prowess and a basketball-style leap

Another of Sesko's biggest attributes is his prodigious leap.

He was a promising basketball player in his teens and the agility honed on the court can now be seen in the way he challenges for headers and controls high balls on the pitch.

Coupled with his height, it gives him an edge in the opposition box, as seen when he leapt above the outstretched hand of Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp to head home a rebound before Trapp could reach it during a 2-1 win in December.

That goal was one of eight Sesko has scored with his head across the last two Bundesliga seasons. It is the fourth-highest total in the competition behind Harry Kane, Serhou Guirassy and Tim Kleindienst, and underlines the extent of his aerial threat.

That threat is particularly pertinent to Manchester United as they aim to increase their set-piece threat. They rank as the Premier League's lowest scorers from set-pieces over the last three seasons.

Still raw but with huge potential

Sesko is not yet the finished article having only turned 22 at the end of May. Some elements of his game are still raw. His goals tend to come in bursts rather than consistently.

This move to the Premier League will come with considerable pressure and high expectations but his age ensures he has plenty of room to grow and develop.

There is of course an element of risk in signing Sesko ahead of a more established option. He does not boast the same prolific scoring record as Haaland when he made the move to England. Haaland had scored 86 goals in 89 games for Borussia Dortmund whereas Sesko has scored 39 goals in 87 games for RB Leipzig.

Image: Sesko celebrates a goal with his customary leap

But his potential is huge and the parallels in style are clear. The pair have even followed similar routes, with Sesko effectively brought in as Haaland's replacement at former club Red Bull Salzburg.

It is also worth noting that, at only 22, Sesko has already amassed considerable experience, making more than 250 appearances for club and country, featuring at Champions League level, and reaching double figures for goals in five consecutive campaigns.

He has done all that while avoiding any serious injury setbacks. That durability is another factor in his favour, and another source of encouragement to Manchester United.

