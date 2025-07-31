Ruben Amorim says Manchester United look like a different team compared to last season after pre-season victory over Bournemouth

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United "look like a different team" after they earned their second victory in the Premier League Summer Series.

United followed up their 2-1 win over West Ham by beating Bournemouth 4-1 on Thursday morning, even without new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

There are indications that the same players who struggled last season in the Premier League are now more comfortable in Amorim's shape.

"It was a good game. We played with intensity. We were aggressive and that is something that we need to improve from last season," said Amorim. "We had better possession compared to the last game, so they are listening.

"Of course, scoring first in the beginning of the games can change the confidence of the team. We changed some positions and you feel that they know what to do in different positions.

"It was a good test. We controlled quite well the runs of Evanilson and Semenyo one against one. Luke Shaw was also really strong. So it was a good day.

"It was just a pre-season game but the feeling with the same players, even being a pre-season game, if you look at the same players now playing, it looks like a different team and that is a good sign."

Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring for Man Utd amid the club's move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Amorim believes United's improvement has come from Hojlund's performances.

"People focus on the goals and we suffer a lot because of the lack of goals," said Amorim. "I think not just the goals, but the way he connects the play every time we have to kick the ball [long]. The ability for him to hold the defender and to connect in support is helping us a lot to play better and we are playing better because he's playing better.

"I'm really happy with Rasmus. I don't know what is going to happen until the end of the market. The important thing is that the strikers that are here are working really well, are improving, are helping the team and that is the most important thing."

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola was also full of praise for United.

"We are very far right now from United," he said. "They are a hell of a team. They have signed very well and today they showed they are above us in this moment."

