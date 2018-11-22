Jack Wilshere hails Ross Barkley's 'inner belief' after resurgence

Ross Barkley has scored three Premier League goals this season

Jack Wilshere has hailed Ross Barkley's "inner belief" after the Chelsea midfielder's resurgence this season.

Barkley had a turbulent start at the Blues after joining from Everton in January but has forced his way into Maurizio Sarri's plans, and also returned to the England squad.

Wilshere, who is closing in on a return from injury for West Ham, says the 24-year-old is the "perfect example" due to his ability to recover from setbacks.

"It all comes down to having trust in your own ability. People can say what they want," Wilshere, who has made four Hammers appearances this season, told The Sun.

Jack Wilshere has been sidelined since September with an ankle injury

"Ross is the perfect example. I'm so happy for him. He's a good friend of mine and we were together at the World Cup in Brazil.

"He has always been a great player and sometimes it takes time for players to find their feet.

"Obviously, he moved clubs and you can also pick up a few injuries.

"But then it all comes down to him, his inner belief and, at the end of the day, his football ability has done the talking.

Barkley was re-called to the England squad after missing the World Cup

"I've always been confident and believed in myself. That is important in football because you can go through tough times.

"But if you always believe in yourself, you let your football do the talking."