Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi set for loan move

Callum Hudson-Odoi could be loaned out by Chelsea in January

Chelsea will listen to loan offers for Callum Hudson-Odoi in the January transfer window, Sky Sports News understands.

The 18-year-old winger has failed to break into Maurizio Sarri's first team this season and could be allowed to get regular game time at another Premier League club.

But the Blues are only prepared to loan to teams towards the bottom half of the table and not to a direct rival for the top six.

Burnley and Southampton are two clubs in the market for wingers in the January window, and both clubs would prefer to sign English talent.

And Hudson-Odoi is widely considered one of the next best English prospects, having impressed for both Chelsea and England at youth level.

After coming off the bench four times under Antonio Conte last season, including twice in the Premier League, Hudson-Odoi started in the Community Shield game against Manchester City in the summer, but he has only made two substitute appearances in the Europa League since then.