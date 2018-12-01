Antonio Rudiger urges Chelsea to respond to Tottenham setback

0:46 Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says the 3-1 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday was a hard lesson but was not the end of the world with regards to Chelsea's title aspirations. Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says the 3-1 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday was a hard lesson but was not the end of the world with regards to Chelsea's title aspirations.

Antonio Rudiger has warned against a knee-jerk reaction to Chelsea's defeat at Tottenham - but the defender has demanded an immediate response in Sunday's west London derby against Fulham.

Chelsea's 12-game unbeaten start to the season came to an abrupt end on Saturday as Spurs inflicted an emphatic 3-1 victory on Maurizio Sarri's side at Wembley.

"It's difficult to tell [what went wrong] because sometimes you have one or two players that are not in good shape but it was the whole team," Rudiger told Sky Sports.

"It was a bit weird. It's hard to explain but, if you play like this, you deserve to lose.

"I can tell you know so many things but it's just excuses at the end of the day. The only thing I can say is that we have to see this as a very big and hard lesson and move on.

"We have to bounce back. It's clear. We have to show a reaction."

Chelsea's first opportunity to 'move on' in the league comes on Renault Super Sunday, with local rivals Fulham the visitors to Stamford Bridge - live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Ahead of his first taste of the west London derby, Rudiger insists now is not the time to lose belief in a system which led Chelsea to such a strong start.

"We lost this game but do we need to question everything? I don't think so," the Germany international added.

"After defeat you always have to step up. It's not the end of the world. We are now going into the end of November, December - who thought we would be unbeaten?

"Of course how we lost is very, very bad but at the end of the day it's not the end of the world. We have to look forward and keep doing what we can do best.

"Fulham is a local derby and it's very important for the fans and me. It's my first experience. I take every game seriously and try to win, especially a game like that."

Sunday's derby will see former Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri stand in the opposition dug out at Stamford Bridge for the fourth time.

Rudiger admits the manner of Chelsea's defeat at Spurs will have given the newly-appointed Fulham boss cause for optimism, but insists there will be no room for sentiment.

"Most of the time in football if clubs change coaches then the team starts to win, they build momentum," he said.

"For sure Fulham saw the game we had. It's possible they will come with confidence but just because of one game we will not be shaky. We want to win this game and we will go for it."

