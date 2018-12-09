Chelsea's David Luiz accepts criticism comes with the territory

David Luiz celebrates scoring Chelsea's second against Manchester City

Chelsea's David Luiz accepts criticism is part of a defender's job and declined the opportunity to answer his detractors after his man-of-the-match display in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

Luiz's performance in the loss against Tottenham was scrutinised, but the Brazil defender insisted it did not affect him.

"I know what it means to play for a big club," the 31-year-old told Chelsea TV.

"Big clubs it's like that: if you win, everything is good. If you lose, it's your fault, especially defenders and goalkeepers.

"Strikers never lose games... we have to be honest and say that.

"We have to accept that in the right way, in an intelligent way. It was good to play against a fantastic team, keep the clean sheet and have a great game."

Chelsea had lost to Spurs and Wolves, either side of victory over Fulham, before ending City's 21-match unbeaten sequence in the league.

N'Golo Kante opens the scoring for Chelsea on Saturday evening

"It's never easy to play against City," Luiz added.

"They are synchronised, they have three years together, so they know what they have to do.When you press high and if you're able to come out of this pressure, after you have a lot of space to enjoy.

"It was a team with humility, but also a team with the right planning.

"It was a bad result against Wolves. We're happy because we did great against the best team in the league. I think it can give us a lot of confidence."