Eden Hazard offers support to Raheem Sterling over Stamford Bridge incident

Eden Hazard has offered his support to Raheem Sterling after he suffered alleged racist abuse in Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.

Chelsea have confirmed that four supporters have been suspended from attending matches pending investigations into the incident.

Hazard played in the game at Stamford Bridge and has offered his backing to Sterling, while insisting real Chelsea fans focus their attention on cheering on their own side.

"The only thing I can say is I support the player. Sterling is a fantastic player," Hazard told Sky Sports News.

"There is an investigation, so we don't know what will happen. Proper Chelsea fans just sing for Chelsea and enjoy the game.

"I am fully supportive of Raheem and this sort of racism cannot be in the stadium anymore."

As for the game itself - which saw goals from N'Golo Kante and David Luiz give Maurizio Sarri's side a confidence-boosting win over the defending Premier League champions - Hazard says they should be proud of a victory that ended City's unbeaten start to the league campaign.

"The game was not so easy but we beat the champions, so we can be proud," he added.

"The target is to play Champions League. This season we don't play Champions League and that is something we miss.

"Two years ago we won the league and I think we need to be at the top. If we can't be first, we need to finish second or third.

"We will give everything until the end of the season and then we don't know what will happen but we will fight until the end."