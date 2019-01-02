Chelsea taking stewards to Spurs Carabao Cup semi-final at Wembley

Chelsea will take stewards to their Carabao Cup tie against Spurs at Wembley

Chelsea will be providing more of their own stewards for their Carabao Cup match against Tottenham at Wembley who will help to identify any anti-Semitic behaviour.

The club has been forced to condemn a number of incidents in recent weeks.

Raheem Sterling spoke out after reports that he was racially abused at Stamford Bridge and anti-Semitic chanting allegedly took place during Chelsea's Europa League tie against Mol Vidi.

That prompted the club's chairman, Bruce Buck, to write an open letter to fans criticising the unacceptable actions of a "few mindless individuals".

2:55 Highlights from Chelsea's win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Highlights from Chelsea's win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Chelsea often take their own stewards to matches to assist those provided by the home club but there will be more on this occasion and part of their role will be to monitor fans' behaviour.

The first leg of the semi-final takes place at Wembley on January 8, with the return match at Stamford Bridge on January 22.