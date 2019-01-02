Chelsea target Krzysztof Piatek to remain at Genoa, insists club president Enrico Preziosi

Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek has been linked with a January move to Chelsea

Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has played down suggestions Krzysztof Piatek could join Chelsea in January.

The Poland international striker is currently second top scorer in Serie A with 13 goals, a tally beaten only by Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sky sources understand Chelsea are keen to sign a striker this month and have been monitoring Piatek as well as Napoli forward Gonzalo Higuain.

However, 23-year-old Piatek is viewed as a more long-term option for the London club.

Genoa president Preziosi has dismissed claims Piatek could leave the club and insists no players will be sold in January.

"No one will move until June," Preziosi told Italian newspaper Il Secolo XIX.

"We need [Christian] Kouame, Piatek and [Gaston] Ramirez. So far there's been a lot of talk, but no offers have arrived."

Chelsea made the first major signing of the January transfer window on Wednesday, with Christian Pulisic joining the club in a £57.6m move from Borussia Dortmund.

The United States international will be immediately loaned back to the Bundesliga leaders for the remainder of the 2018/19 season.