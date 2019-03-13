Jorginho boos from Chelsea fans are 'unfair', says Willian

Willian has offered his support to Chelsea team-mate Jorginho

Chelsea winger Willian has labelled boos directed at team-mate Jorginho from the club's supporters as "unfair".

The 27-year-old has been the subject of booing and jeering from a minority of Blues fans in recent weeks, presumably for his below-par performances and close relationship with under-fire boss Maurizio Sarri.

Jorginho, who is perceived as a pivotal cog in the head coach's 'Sarriball' style of play, received ironic cheers when he came off against Wolves on Sunday and was booed playing Malmo in the Europa League last month.

However, the Italy international midfielder has received support from his team-mate Willian, who said: "I think this is unfair from (the fans), and of course, I don't want to talk about this.

"When they do that I don't feel good on the pitch. When players are not in a good moment and don't play well, we need fans.

"Jorginho is very important for us, a very good player. We know his quality."

Chelsea face Dynamo Kiev in their Europa League second-leg last-16 tie on Thursday, with one foot already in the quarter-finals having won the first meeting 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Willian, however, insists his team must play "with the same mentality" from the first fixture while also addressing the state of the Kiev Olympic Stadium pitch, which boss Sarri described as a "disaster" and "really dangerous".

"We know how different the game will be tomorrow from the first leg," Willian added. "They have good players and a good team.

"If we are not 100 per cent concentrated tomorrow, we will be in trouble. We have to play with the same mentality from the first leg.

"The pitch is not the best, but we don't have to think about that. We have to go there and to try to win this game.

"The pitch will be bad for both teams. We know that but we have to do our job. It will be difficult to play our football, but we will do our best.

"We have to take care of ourselves tomorrow. Sometimes it is not possible, it happens and you get injuries. We just want to go there, play well and win this game."