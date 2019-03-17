Maurizio Sarri baffled by 'strange' shift in Chelsea mentality

2:37 Maurizio Sarri labelled Chelsea's loss to Everton as 'strange' after the Blues dominated the first half but two second-half goals condemned them to defeat at Goodison Park Maurizio Sarri labelled Chelsea's loss to Everton as 'strange' after the Blues dominated the first half but two second-half goals condemned them to defeat at Goodison Park

Maurizio Sarri has called Chelsea's mentality into question after their contrasting second-half performance in Sunday's defeat at Everton.

Chelsea dominated the first half at Goodison Park and did everything but score, registering 10 attempts on goal, including an Eden Hazard effort which stuck the post.

Everton dent Chelsea top-four hopes

Everton 2-0 Chelsea: As it happened

But Everton overpowered them in the second half in every department as goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson secured a 2-0 victory that dented Chelsea's top-four hopes.

"We played probably the best 45 minutes of the season and then suddenly at the beginning of the second half we stopped playing - I don't know why," Sarri said. "We were in trouble.

"The situation was clear, it's clear the problem is not a physical problem, if it was physical you would go down gradually, not in one second. It's probably a mental block.

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Pressed to give his reasons for Chelsea's latest abject away performance, Sarri told Sky Sports: "I don't know, and the players don't know what happened in the second half. I cannot explain it.

"We played the best first half in the season and we could have scored four or five and then suddenly we stopped playing. It's very strange and we stopped to defend and counter-attack.

4 - Only Fulham (six) have lost more Premier League games away from home in 2019 than Chelsea (P5 W1 D0 L4). Turbulent. pic.twitter.com/7G0gocOd4I — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 17, 2019

"We were in control of the match and we played very well so we needed continue but we didn't defend at the start of the second half. We changed the system, but it was the same.

"The problem was mental on the pitch, so the system and the tactics are not important. It wasn't about motivation because we started very well. We have to play eight matches now and we have to fight for our possibilities."