Cesar Azpilicueta says Chelsea are 'focussed' on Europa League final

Cesar Azpilicueta has played down speculation over Maurizio Sarri's future, insisting that Chelsea are "focussed" and "hungry" ahead of the Europa League final.

Sarri will discuss his future with Chelsea after the Baku final on May 29, the former Napoli boss has two years left on his contract but has been linked with a return to Italy with Juventus or Roma.

Azpilicueta, who has made eight Europa League appearances this season, told Sky Sports News that Sarri's whereabouts next season is not playing on the minds of Chelsea's players going into the derby match.

"We know that when the summer is approaching, we hear about a lot of rumours, we are used to it," the Spaniard explained.

"What I'm sure of is everyone here is very focussed on the final, we are working together and working very hard to get into this game with full concentration.

"Let's see what happens after, my only concern is that everyone is very concentrated on the final and hopefully we can be happy in Baku."

Chelsea against Arsenal in Azerbaijan will be the third meeting in a Europa League final between two clubs from the same nation.

The Blues are unbeaten in their 14 UEFA Europa League matches this term whilst Arsenal go into the clash off the back of five straight victories in the competition.

"Its a trophy and it's a derby, we are very hungry and looking forward to it, obviously we will try hard to lift it in Baku.

"The Europa League was my first trophy with Chelsea in Amsterdam, to end the season with a European trophy and a fight for the Super Cup too will be good."