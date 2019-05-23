Is smiling Willian sad to see Eden Hazard leave Chelsea?

0:29 Willian told Sky Sports News he would be sad to see Eden Hazard leave Chelsea this summer - but the smile on his face seemed to tell a different story... Willian told Sky Sports News he would be sad to see Eden Hazard leave Chelsea this summer - but the smile on his face seemed to tell a different story...

Chelsea winger Willian - with a smile on his face - says he will be sad to see Eden Hazard leave the club this summer.

Hazard says he has told the Blues whether he wants to stay or leave and is waiting for his future to be resolved.

Real Madrid - long-term admirers of the player - are confident of signing the Belgian, Sky Sports News understands.

Speaking ahead of the Europa League final on May 29, Willian told Sky Sports News he would be sad to see the Belgian go - but his facial expression seemed to tell a different story.

"It's difficult to say (anything) about this situation because we do not know what is going to happen," he said while bearing a grin.

"What I can say is if he goes, I am going to be very sad."

Watch the video above and see if you think Willian's smile is perhaps telling a different story.