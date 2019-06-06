Alvaro Morata says Chelsea never appreciated him

Alvaro Morata was made surplus requirements by Maurizio Sarri

Alvaro Morata is hoping to complete a permanent move to Atletico Madrid after saying he does not feel "appreciated or loved" by Chelsea.

The Spain forward joined Atletico from Chelsea on an 18-month loan deal in January after being made surplus to requirements by head coach Maurizio Sarri.

Morata, who arrived at Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid for a then club-record £57m fee in July 2017, scored 24 goals in 72 appearances during his spell with the Blues and helped them win the FA Cup during his debut campaign.

But he is now hoping to seal a permanent return to the Spanish capital after scoring six goals in 17 appearances for Atletico.

"I had lost confidence in myself previously. I was very upset by the opinion of the people in England. I think they caught me in the middle of everything," the 26-year-old told Goal.

Morata is now enjoying life at Atletico Madrid

"I didn't quite feel loved or appreciated by the club or the fans. I started very well at Chelsea, but an injury in the end leaves you a bit stuck.

"As bad as it was, I still scored 15 goals and won the FA Cup... but I was out of the World Cup, and for me that was the hardest thing that could happen to me in my life.

"I've dreamed of being able to play in a World Cup since I was 10 years old, and I chose Chelsea because I thought it would be the best club to later be able to play in the World Cup.

"Now, signing for Atletico has been the best thing that could happen to me in my life. I want to stay at Atletico but, contractually, Chelsea can call me back. We will see what happens in the negotiations between them, but the two clubs already know what I want. I only ask, please, as I said to Atletico, do everything possible to do it as soon as possible. Because I just want to be here."

