Callum Hudson-Odoi offers Chelsea boost with positive fitness update

Callum Hudson-Odoi was injured in April as his season came to a premature end

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi says he "hopes to be back soon" after posting footage of himself training on social media.

England international Hudson-Odoi ruptured his Achilles in April during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Burnley in the Premier League.

Recovery is going well, I hope to be soon be back on the pitch, let’s go!!🙏🏾⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SCKbOOzWKu — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) June 23, 2019

The 18-year-old - who was linked with a move to Bayern Munich during the January transfer window - posted a 30-second video on Sunday showing him undertaking drills with a member of Chelsea's training staff.

Hudson-Odoi wrote: "Recovery is going well, I hope to be soon be back on the pitch, let's go!!"

He was already an England international before he made his first Premier League start for Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri in the 3-0 win over Brighton.

Hudson-Odoi went on to feature in games against West Ham and Liverpool before he injured his Achilles.

