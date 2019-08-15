Chelsea take legal action against 11 touts, one handed six-month prison sentence

Chelsea are conducting operations against ticket touts this season

Chelsea have taken legal action against 11 ticket touts operating around Stamford Bridge on matchdays, with one receiving a six-month prison sentence.

The High Court has ordered injunctions preventing the touts from trading tickets to matches at Stamford Bridge, and also stops them from loitering near the ground on match days.

All 11 touts have also been ordered to cover Chelsea's costs, which amount to more than £170,000.

Chelsea say they will act to fully enforce the court orders, and that any breach could lead to the touts receiving prison sentences.

Supporters found in possession of tickets purchased illegally will be denied entry to Stamford Bridge, Chelsea say

Chelsea's legal action comes as part of an operation against touts which will continue throughout the 2019-20 season.

Touts are particularly active around Fulham Broadway station, which many fans use to travel to Stamford Bridge, and on the Fulham Road, which leads to the stadium.

A Chelsea statement read: "Ticket touting is known to have links to organised crime. The action taken against touts operating around Stamford Bridge sends a strong message to others looking to engage in such criminal and anti-social behaviour.

"This football club will not tolerate touting and will continue to identify offenders and take further legal action through the courts to ensure that our club and the surrounding area are safe for our loyal supporters and visitors."

Chelsea add that any individuals using tickets purchased illegally will be denied entry to Stamford Bridge.