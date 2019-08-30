Frank Lampard delighted as Jorginho wins over Chelsea fans

Jorginho joined Chelsea for £57m from Napoli last summer

Frank Lampard is delighted to hear Chelsea fans chanting Jorginho's name and believes the midfielder is starting to get the recognition he deserves.

The Italy international was treated to a rendition of his name by the travelling support during last weekend's 3-2 win at Norwich.

That comes on the back of a difficult first season for the 27-year-old, who was often criticised and even jeered off the pitch on occasion.

But he has started the season well under new manager Lampard - who was pleased to see the former Napoli man get some credit for his display at Carrow Road.

"I was delighted to hear that myself," he said.

"I've said it a lot now, I said it last week as well, he's been a pleasure to work with. I do think that with fans, they are generally pretty honest.

"What they're seeing is a player - I don't want to talk about last year - but what they are seeing now is a player who has a drive, has a determination as a team player. I'm certainly seeing that.

"He also has quality. He can change a game, lead a game, own a game from midfield areas. I'm delighted with that.

"I see day-to-day what playing for this club means. He's just a fantastic sportsman who cares deeply.

"When the fans see that on the pitch, as they did at Norwich, that's why they sing his name. I'm delighted with that."

Another accusation levelled at Jorginho last year was that he was playing on a regular basis because he was a favourite of former boss Maurizio Sarri - who signed him from Napoli having made the same move.

But Lampard felt Jorginho's performances improved towards the end of Sarri's solitary campaign at the club.

"From watching Chelsea closely last year, I thought he finished the season brilliantly," he added.

"If there was a tough time with the fans, what is really easy is to hide. The thing I noticed from the outside last year is that he never hid.

"He never hid from receiving the ball on the edge of his own box or a tight area. He was always there to receive it. And he played really well during the run-in, I thought, for Chelsea.

"That's a sign of his own character and, again, that's what the fans will applaud and long may it continue.

"I love them singing every player's name because every player should be giving them reason to."