Mason Mount limps off for Chelsea in Champions League debut vs Valencia

Mason Mount only lasted nine minutes at Stamford Bridge

Mason Mount's Champions League debut lasted just nine minutes for Chelsea after an ugly challenge by Valencia's Francis Coquelin.

The 20-year-old midfielder injured his ankle after a high tackle by the former Arsenal player, who received a yellow card by referee Cuneyt Cakir.

Mount, who has established himself in the first team under Frank Lampard since a loan spell with Derby last season, got extensive treatment on the pitch before being replaced by Spanish winger Pedro.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live on

He received a standing ovation as he limped off at Stamford Bridge.

It will be a concern for Lampard who will be hoping Mount's injury is not too serious ahead of Sunday's visit by Liverpool in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports.