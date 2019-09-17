Mason Mount limps off for Chelsea in Champions League debut vs Valencia
Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on Sunday from 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off: 4.30pm
Last Updated: 17/09/19 10:15pm
Mason Mount's Champions League debut lasted just nine minutes for Chelsea after an ugly challenge by Valencia's Francis Coquelin.
The 20-year-old midfielder injured his ankle after a high tackle by the former Arsenal player, who received a yellow card by referee Cuneyt Cakir.
Mount, who has established himself in the first team under Frank Lampard since a loan spell with Derby last season, got extensive treatment on the pitch before being replaced by Spanish winger Pedro.
Chelsea vs Liverpool
September 22, 2019, 4:00pm
Live on
He received a standing ovation as he limped off at Stamford Bridge.
It will be a concern for Lampard who will be hoping Mount's injury is not too serious ahead of Sunday's visit by Liverpool in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports.