Chelsea's Jorginho always open to Italy return, says agent Joao Santos

Jorginho has continued to feature under Frank Lampard this season

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho "will always have the desire" to return to Serie A in Italy, according to the player's agent Joao Santos.

The 24-year-old Italy international followed Maurizio Sarri in joining Chelsea from Napoli last year, but after just one season in which he led the Blues to the Europa League title and Carabao Cup final, Sarri left and returned to Serie A to take charge of champions Juventus.

3:03 Jorginho was on target as Italy beat Greece in Euro 2020 qualifying on Saturday Jorginho was on target as Italy beat Greece in Euro 2020 qualifying on Saturday

Jorginho featured in all but one of Chelsea's Premier League fixtures last term and remains in Frank Lampard's plans this season, but agent Santos said Jorginho, who won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana with Napoli, would be open to a return to Serie A in the future.

"Anything is possible in football, he will always have the desire to come back," Santos told Radio Sportiva.

"He acquired valuable experience in the Premier League and he would give a big contribution in Serie A. He could play for two or three sides that fight for the title."

Santos admitted that Jorginho has "learned a lot" playing under both Sarri and Lampard, benefiting from "a very intense type of football" at Chelsea.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Southampton FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Southampton

"It's been a positive year for him [Jorginho]," he added. "He's doing well in the national team and can play the Euros. He always scores from a penalty, I'm very happy for him as he works hard and seriously every day.

"His debut with [former Italy boss Giampiero] Ventura surely wasn't positive, but he slowly secured a spot in the starting eleven.

"Playing at Chelsea counts for a lot, it's a very intense type of football and he learned a lot with Sarri and Lampard.

"I think Jorginho will do very well in the Euros and why not, in the following World Cup as well. Besides, there are not many chances in the national team and you need to be ready to star in each game."