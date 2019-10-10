Euro papers: Mario Mandzukic to sign for Manchester United in January?

Mario Mandzukic has been linked with a move to Manchester United

The transfer window remains closed across Europe until January 1 but clubs will already be scouting targets, speaking to agents and putting building blocks in place for future deals.

And our friends at Football Whispers are here to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across Europe.

Italy

Manchester United have a verbal agreement with Mario Mandzukic to sign the striker from Juventus in the January transfer window. (Tuttosport)

Juventus and Napoli are the latest clubs to show interest in Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland. The 19-year-old has been linked with a number of top European sides after a hugely impressive start to the campaign. (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan could make an offer for Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic in January. The Serbian's contract expires next summer, although United have the option to extend it for a further year. (FCInterNews)

Napoli made an approach for Genk midfielder Sander Berge in the summer, the club's president Peter Croonen has revealed. "Napoli asked for information," he said. "I think the figures that have been mentioned, around £18-22m, is a fair valuation." (Radio Kiss Kiss)

Spain

Tottenham will look to sell Christian Eriksen for £30m in January rather than losing the Dane for nothing when his contract expires next summer. Real Madrid are set to hold talks with the Premier League club in the coming weeks over a winter transfer. (AS)

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has admitted he would like to end his career with Athletic Bilbao, the club he left to join the Blues in 2018. (AS)

Sergio Ramos would like to represent Spain at next year's Olympic Games, which begins just ten days after the 2020 European Championships final. "I admire Ramos and am delighted he wants to be with us," Spain Under-21 Luis de la Fuente coach said. (El Transistor)

France

Jose Mourinho has turned down the chance to take over at Lyon as the Portuguese coach is holding out for a Premier League job. (RMC Sport)

Lyon have turned their attention to Laurent Blanc and plan to hold talks with the former France and Paris Saint-Germain manager today. (RMC Sport)

Germany

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller had offers from Inter Milan, AC Milan and China in the summer but chose to remain with the Bundesliga giants. However, the Raumdeuter is now prepared to leave the club over a lack of playing time. (Kicker)

Schalke will offer Alexander Nubel a £60,000-a-week contract - which will contain a buyout clause - to try to convince the goalkeeper against moving to Bayern Munich when his current deal expires next summer. (Kicker)

Turkey

Fenerbahce have held talks with Arsenal in an attempt to sign Mesut Ozil on loan from the Gunners in January. The German star has played just 142 minutes for the Premier League side this season. (Takvim)

Belgium

Dries Mertens will not be lured away from Europe by a lucrative contract if he leaves Napoli at the end of the season: "I don't see myself signing for a club in China or Qatar. I hope to play for as long as possible in Europe at the highest level." (RBTF)