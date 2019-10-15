Olivier Giroud 'suffers' due to limited Chelsea game time, says France boss Didier Deschamps

Olivier Giroud needs to play more for Chelsea, says Didier Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps has praised Olivier Giroud's form for his country, but admitted a lack of game time with Chelsea is damaging his international chances.

The 33-year-old came off the bench to score in France's Euro 2020 qualifier against Turkey on Monday night, which was his third goal in four matches for France.

He also scored an important winner against Iceland on Friday, but Deschamps did not feel Giroud could start both games, having managed just 187 minutes for his club this season.

"Olivier suffers because of his situation. Before January, nothing will move," Deschamps said.

"After, it will be up to him to see. I hope he will have more playing time.

"But we cannot take away his goals, his good performances. He scores, he makes others play well.

"He knows he is under pressure, but he always responds."

This is not the first time the France boss has commented on the Chelsea striker's game time, after claiming Giroud would "like to play more" at Stamford Bridge in March.

Giroud's header was cancelled out late on by Kaan Ayhan as France laboured to a 1-1 draw at home to Turkey, who remain Group H leaders because of a superior head-to-head record.

France scored just once despite having 23 shots, but Deschamps insists a draw is still a good result for the world champions.

"We did everything we needed to win that game," he said. "We had the chances, they didn't, but it is what it is.

The Chelsea striker has started just one game this season

"It's a good point. We'll have to finish the job in November.

"We are the two best teams in the group. Qualifiers are always complicated, it's a long road.

"We should have been more efficient. They defended a lot and they deserve to be where they are."

France face Moldova in their penultimate group game next month, while Turkey host third-placed Iceland.